Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Has Had Quite The Transformation

The NFL was lucky enough to tackle a player like Jared Goff, but he's had a long journey to get to where he is today. From childhood to now, the football star has had quite a transformation throughout the years.

Many who hear Goff's name now recognize him as one of the most notable quarterbacks in the NFL today. But like many other players, Goff worked hard to become great, and that included shaping up the way he looked. As recently as 2020, Goff had even admitted to the Rams Wire that he had to shed some weight after constantly eating in quarantine. "I may have put on a couple of pounds," he shared. "I don't know if that's muscle or a couple of cheeseburgers, I'm not sure. But I feel good. ... I feel good putting in a lot of work this offseason." Goff did put in the work, and every day, he has become a better player.

Showcasing his skills has allowed him to receive praise from many in the sport, including his coach, Dan Campbell, per ESPN. Campbell shared in a conference, "He's got a real good grasp of what we're doing, where the issues are, where the problems are." There's no denying Goff's ability to understand the game, but he hasn't always been the superstar we know today.