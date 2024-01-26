Kate Middleton Isn't The First British Royal To Have Abdominal Surgery
Over a decade after another member of the royal family was treated for a similar issue, it was confirmed that Kate Middleton was set to undergo an abdominal operation. When news broke on January 17 that Catherine, Princess of Wales had been hospitalized, it took many royal fans by surprise. A statement released by Kensington Palace said that Kate, 42, was admitted to a London hospital for a planned abdominal surgery and that the operation had been a success. "It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
No further details were given regarding the nature of Kate's hospitalization, as Kensington Palace states it was her wish "that her personal medical information remains private." However, they did say that her condition is nothing too serious. Ahead of her hospitalization — which came just eight days after Kate quietly celebrated her 42nd birthday — People reports that there had been no signs of an impending crisis within the royal family and that Kate's situation came as a shock even to those who are close to the royal household.
As news of Kate's sudden hospitalization continues to take the world by storm, fans may be surprised to know that she isn't the first member of the royal family to have undergone an abdominal surgery.
Prince Philip underwent an exploratory abdominal operation in 2013
In June 2013, Buckingham Palace announced that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, was admitted in a private hospital in London for an exploratory operation after experiencing pain in his abdomen. "His Royal Highness, the duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to The London Clinic for an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations," a statement issued by the palace said (via CBS News). The outlet added that his hospital stay would last up to two weeks. The announcement comes shortly after Philip — who died aged 99 on April 9, 2021 — attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace where several guests claimed he had been in good spirits and showed no signs of illness. Despite the lack of information regarding his condition, a spokeswoman for the palace said at the time, "He is in very good health" (via The Guardian).
Over a week after the surgery was announced, it was reported that the Duke of Edinburgh was "progressing satisfactorily" following his abdominal operation (via BBC News). On June 17, 2013, Prince Philip was spotted leaving The London Clinic on Harley Street, looking fit as fiddle as he shook hands with the hospital staff and waved to curious spectators. "The Duke has expressed his thanks and appreciation to the medical staff at The London Clinic and to members of the public for their good wishes," a statement from Buckingham Palace read (via Reuters).
Both Kate and Prince Philip were admitted to The London Clinic
Both Kate Middleton and Prince Philip had their abdominal surgeries at The London Clinic, which is billed as the largest independent and private hospital in the U.K. with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technologies befitting the royal family. Located in the Marylebone district in the West End of London, the medical hub was established in 1932 and has famously treated some of the world's most influential figures, including actor Elizabeth Taylor, U.S. president John F. Kennedy, and British prime minister Anthony Eden. A former patient who underwent abdominal surgery there in 2023 recounted his unique experience in a chat with People magazine. "I had a really good experience. I think the experience is always dominated by how well your surgery goes and the best surgeons are associated with The London Clinic, who are leading in their field in both research and surgery," the insider said. "I had a super surgeon, it was all very efficient; I was on the operating table two hours after I went in."
The source says he is confident that Kate is receiving the best care at the facility. "The nurses [there] are just unbelievable, incredibly attentive to your needs. The hospital is very well-staffed, and they all seemed very knowledgeable, very sensitive and caring," they said. "The doctors come and go, but the nurses are the backbone of that hospital ... I don't have enough good words to say about them."