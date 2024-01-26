Kate Middleton Isn't The First British Royal To Have Abdominal Surgery

Over a decade after another member of the royal family was treated for a similar issue, it was confirmed that Kate Middleton was set to undergo an abdominal operation. When news broke on January 17 that Catherine, Princess of Wales had been hospitalized, it took many royal fans by surprise. A statement released by Kensington Palace said that Kate, 42, was admitted to a London hospital for a planned abdominal surgery and that the operation had been a success. "It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

No further details were given regarding the nature of Kate's hospitalization, as Kensington Palace states it was her wish "that her personal medical information remains private." However, they did say that her condition is nothing too serious. Ahead of her hospitalization — which came just eight days after Kate quietly celebrated her 42nd birthday — People reports that there had been no signs of an impending crisis within the royal family and that Kate's situation came as a shock even to those who are close to the royal household.

As news of Kate's sudden hospitalization continues to take the world by storm, fans may be surprised to know that she isn't the first member of the royal family to have undergone an abdominal surgery.