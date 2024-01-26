The Real Meaning Behind Selfish By Justin Timberlake
Singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Justin Timberlake released a brand new single on January 25 to mixed reviews. While many die-hard Timberlake fans instantly took to the new track titled "Selfish," others were left less than impressed. "'Selfish' is just the latest turd to be floated across the surface of his long-stagnant career. It's not just sanitized, Bieberized, blue-eyed R&B; it's treacly schlock," Wren Graves penned in a no-holds-barred, scathing review for Consequence. Meanwhile, Forbes senior contributor Hugh McIntyre referred to the song as both "low-energy" and "lackluster." Yikes!
To make matters worse, it appears Timberlake has also stirred up the Britney Spears Army by using the same exact title as his famous ex-girlfriend's 2011 track. "13 year old 'Selfish' by Britney Spears has now more #1 on iTunes worldwide than Justin Timberlake's newly lead single released 'Selfish,' correlated with a video, promotional ads and a new photoshoot. Karma is Real," one Twitter user wrote.
Still, all reviews and Justin vs. Britney wars aside, we at Nicki Swift are committed to getting to the bottom of the song and its lyrics. Here's what we believe is the real meaning behind Timberlake's "Selfish."
'Selfish' is about being vulnerable
Justin Timberlake is no stranger to writing and singing about love and romance, and it appears "Selfish" is no different. While Timberlake has yet to confirm that the lyrics are indeed about his wife, Jessica Biel, it quickly becomes apparent while listening. "So if I get jealous, I can't help it / I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish / It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when / You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no," Timberlake croons in the chorus.
Timberlake did, however, explicitly tell Apple Music's "New Music Daily" that the heart of the song was ultimately about being vulnerable. "The way I grew up, you're taught not to do that ... But I don't know, it just felt like a really honest song," he explained. Still, it should be noted that Timberlake has never been one to shy away from discussing his instant attraction to Biel. "When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is," he penned within the confines of his book, "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" (via Today).
Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in Italy on October 19, 2012. The couple went on to welcome two children, Silas and Phineas. But even after the births of their children and their busy work schedules, they still appear to be deeply in love. So yeah, perhaps after all these years, he does want to keep Biel all to himself.
'Selfish' is about having fun with the music
In April 2023, ahead of the debut of "Selfish," rapper Timbaland told Variety that the premise of Justin Timberlake's new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," was simply to have fun. "It's fun Justin," he explained. "It's like 'FutureSex/LoveSounds,' but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you'd expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it's bob-your-head, dance-to-it music."
As for Timberlake, it appears he would agree with Timbaland's sentiments. "I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f***ing fun on this album," he told Apple Music's "New Music Daily."
Perhaps, however, upping the fun factor was also a calculated response to the way his 2018 album, "Man of the Woods," was received. Pitchfork contributor Jamieson Cox critically described the album as "a huge misstep for the pop star," noting that it was "warm, indulgent, inert, and vacuous." TBD as to how the rest of Timberlake's upcoming album is received.