The Real Meaning Behind Selfish By Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is no stranger to writing and singing about love and romance, and it appears "Selfish" is no different. While Timberlake has yet to confirm that the lyrics are indeed about his wife, Jessica Biel, it quickly becomes apparent while listening. "So if I get jealous, I can't help it / I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish / It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when / You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no," Timberlake croons in the chorus.

Timberlake did, however, explicitly tell Apple Music's "New Music Daily" that the heart of the song was ultimately about being vulnerable. "The way I grew up, you're taught not to do that ... But I don't know, it just felt like a really honest song," he explained. Still, it should be noted that Timberlake has never been one to shy away from discussing his instant attraction to Biel. "When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is," he penned within the confines of his book, "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" (via Today).

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in Italy on October 19, 2012. The couple went on to welcome two children, Silas and Phineas. But even after the births of their children and their busy work schedules, they still appear to be deeply in love. So yeah, perhaps after all these years, he does want to keep Biel all to himself.