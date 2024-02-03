Everything Jaden Smith Has Said About His Health Issues

Jaden Smith worried fans when he looked like he lost a lot of weight in 2019. "The Karate Kid" actor has downplayed his weight loss, insisting social media users made a bigger deal of it. "Haters will post the one on the left and ignore the one on the right. Like, damn, can a man have his phases," he tweeted in October, adding a throwback and a current photo to showcase the difference. However, Jaden's parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, thought the situation was serious enough to require action.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein. So he was wasting away," Pinkett Smith said in a September 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk". "He just looked drained. He was depleted. He wasn't getting the nutrients." Jaden corrected his parents, clarifying he tried being vegan but switched back to vegetarianism. Jaden agreed his health suffered the consequences of his poor eating habits, which he argued contrasted with that of his father's.

Will opened up about eating out of boredom, while Jaden generally turned away from food. "I was just eating like two meals a day, you know, and maybe one," Jaden said. "Maybe just that one big meal, and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'" However, Jaden later revealed he was suffering from health issues that made eating uncomfortable and sometimes painful. Luckily, he was able to find help.