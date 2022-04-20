How Does Jaden Smith Really Feel About His Parents' Massive Drama?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage has become a regular topic of conversation. The formerly private couple have become tabloid favorites in recent years, as a series of controversial incidents renewed the public's interest in their personal lives. Between the physical altercation between Will and Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, and Jada's "entanglement," with singer August Alsina, the couple is seemingly unable to avoid public drama.

For Will and Jada's children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, the constant scrutiny from critics has been damaging. Will previously spoke about his relationship with his son, which he says was first fractured when the 2013 film "After Earth," failed commercially. "We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed," the father said in his memoir, "Will" (via People). "He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership."

Jaden, now 23, has since amassed a lucrative entertainment career of his own. However, fans may be wondering how Jaden feels about his parents' headlining relationship.