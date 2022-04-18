Jaden Smith's Comments About His Childhood Certainly Have People Talking

Jaden Smith is no stranger to controversy. Since his birth in 1998, Jaden has been living under a microscope because of his famous folks, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He has appeared in several films, per IMDb, including one of the most popular of his career, "The Pursuit of Happyness." In the movie, a young Jaden appeared alongside dad Will, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

As most know, the Oscars have been a point of contention for the Smith family after Will famously slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 broadcast. The actor lost his cool after Rock told a joke about Jada's hair loss, and since then, he's received plenty of backlash. The Academy slapped Will with a 10-year ban from attending the show, but through it all, Jaden seems to be one of his biggest supporters. Jaden was one of the first people to tweet after the incident and following his father's Oscar win. "And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted, although it's unclear if the tweet was about his father's slap or the Oscar win for "King Richard."

Either way, Jaden received plenty of backlash on social media for his comments. "Seeing as how your dad just resigned from the Academy before they terminated his membership, I'm curious to know do you still believe that's how you do it?" one person wrote. Now, Jaden is in the hot seat again, but this time it's not for comments about his father.