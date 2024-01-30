The Shady Side Of Renée Rapp

On TikTok, a Renée Rapp fan warns that cancellation is coming for the star of the "Mean Girls" movie musical. The fan fears that Rapp's rapid rise has put a target on her back — but others think the remarks Rapp makes to the media might turn the tide against her. In response to Rapp's interview with The Cut, one member of the Fauxmoi subreddit wrote, "She's going to crash and burn with this kind of attitude."

During said interview, Rapp mused that the place her "white woman shines" is at an upscale Los Angeles grocery chain. "I work solely so I can go to Erewhon," she said. Her work includes many artistic pursuits: performing on the Broadway stage, recording music, and bringing Regina George back to the big screen. Speaking of which, some Rapp critics might view her as being "cocky" kindred spirits with the leader of The Plastics — if Regina were a theater kid with pop star aspirations. It did seem like Rapp possibly relates to her "Mean Girls" character a bit too much when she said, "Somebody who's mean and likable is crack to me." But feelings about a celeb's behavior are subjective; one person's confident and refreshingly unapologetic might be another's obnoxious and off-puttingly egotistical.

While discussing Rapp, the man who once media-trained the Kardashians, Bill McGowan, told The New York Times, "Unhinged has become the new authentic." In other words, the examples of Rapp's shady behavior below could actually end up benefitting her.