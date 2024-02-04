A Deep Dive Into Jodie Foster's Hush-Hush Relationship History

Jodie Foster has been in the spotlight since she was the teeny toddler who starred in the Coppertone ad, but she has kept her personal life as far from it as she could. When she welcomed her first son, Charlie, in July 1998, Foster wasn't even openly with anyone. As such, news of her pregnancy raised questions about the identity of the father. Foster refused to engage. "I couldn't be happier. But no, I'm not going to discuss the father, the method or anything of that nature," she said, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Foster confirmed she was pregnant again in 2001, welcoming her son Kit that September. Once again, everyone just needed to know if the father was the same person. "I won't answer that," she told People. Over the years, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Foster's private life, including that she was lesbian. Her own brother, Buddy, wrote in a 1997 biography about her that Foster had lived with a woman in the '80s, though he didn't explicitly label her sexuality.

In between pregnancies, Foster was also linked to Russell Crowe. Speculation sparked when Foster and Crowe attended the 2000 Golden Globe ceremony together and were seen hugging and kissing. Crowe denied the rumors. "We didn't go shopping for baby clothes and no, I'm not Charlie's father," he told TV Guide. Staying true to herself, Foster never fueled the fire. Years later, though, she revealed she had been very much paired up during those years.