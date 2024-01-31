Brock Purdy Has Had Quite The Transformation

Football fans have come to become very familiar with Brock Purdy, star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Since his ignominious draft by the team back in 2022, Purdy has proven the naysayers wrong during his first two seasons with the team, setting league records and taking his team all the way to the NFC championship in both 2023 and 2024.

A relative newcomer to the NFL, Purdy has made a big impact in a relatively short period of time — including becoming one of five contenders for the season's NFL MVP award. One reason for that has been Purdy's ability to move on from bad games while refusing to rest on his laurels after the good ones. "And it doesn't matter whether you played good or bad, you can't take that with you," he said during a post-game press conference (via NFL.com), sharing his view that each new game presents a fresh start. "It's a new game, new scheme, new environment — everything about it is new. It's almost like you've got a new slate."

From his childhood in Queen Creek, Arizona, to his current status as a top NFL quarterback, his journey has had its fair share of ups and downs. Read further to find out more, and it will be clear that Brock Purdy has had quite the transformation.