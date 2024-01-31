Brock Purdy Has Had Quite The Transformation
Football fans have come to become very familiar with Brock Purdy, star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Since his ignominious draft by the team back in 2022, Purdy has proven the naysayers wrong during his first two seasons with the team, setting league records and taking his team all the way to the NFC championship in both 2023 and 2024.
A relative newcomer to the NFL, Purdy has made a big impact in a relatively short period of time — including becoming one of five contenders for the season's NFL MVP award. One reason for that has been Purdy's ability to move on from bad games while refusing to rest on his laurels after the good ones. "And it doesn't matter whether you played good or bad, you can't take that with you," he said during a post-game press conference (via NFL.com), sharing his view that each new game presents a fresh start. "It's a new game, new scheme, new environment — everything about it is new. It's almost like you've got a new slate."
From his childhood in Queen Creek, Arizona, to his current status as a top NFL quarterback, his journey has had its fair share of ups and downs. Read further to find out more, and it will be clear that Brock Purdy has had quite the transformation.
He grew up in an athletic family
Given Brock Purdy's background, it shouldn't be surprising that he became a professional athlete. For Purdy, it was kind of like entering the family business, given that his father — Shawn Purdy — was a minor-league baseball player in the late 1980s. "I had some untimely injuries, elbow ... he told MLB Network of why he never made it to the majors. "There was nothing major but it was just untimely." He retired from baseball and married wife Carrie, with the couple settling in Arizona, where they own their own pool business, Fantastic Spa Outlet, and started a family.
That athleticism was passed down to Brock and his younger siblings. Sister Whittney, for example, played softball at Florida's Southeastern University, while brother Preston (nicknamed "Chubba") is, like his big brother, a quarterback, having played for the University of Nebraska before transferring to the University of Nevada. "Ever since they were little we knew that this is what they wanted to do and we wanted to do anything we could to be a part of it," Shawn Purdy told Sports360AZ.com. "We are just so proud of all three of them."
Despite Brock's hectic schedule as an NFL quarterback, he tries to find time to watch his younger brother's college games. "Brock livestreams Chubba's games every Friday night," the siblings' mother, Carrie, said. "It means everything to him to see his little brother lead Perry. He is so proud of Chubba."
He became a high school football powerhouse in Arizona
Following in his father's footsteps, Brock Purdy began playing baseball as a kid before eventually gravitating toward football. Once he arrived at Perry High in Gilbert, Arizona, his skills were already being noticed. Throughout his years in high school, he just kept getting better. By the time he was a senior, he'd set a state record in passing — an impressive 4,410 yards. He also threw 57 touchdown passes, which also set a new statewide record. During that season, he also ran 1106 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns himself.
He came away from his senior year with more than just a diploma — he would also boast of 8,937 passing yards and 107 touchdown passes during the entirety of his years in high school football. To cap it all off, Purdy was awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the 2017-18 season. With a 3.80 grade point average and a stunning high school record as QB, the next decision was which college he'd decide to bring his burgeoning football skills to.
"He's a special kid," Perry coach Preston Jones told the azcentral. "He's one in a million."
Despite his stats, he didn't exactly have his pick of colleges
All those high school records should have made Brock Purdy a hot recruit that colleges fought over. However, that didn't prove to be the case. With just a few offers on the table, he finally settled on Iowa State. It was a trying time for the young athlete, but as he told azcentral, his faith got him through. "I really do believe that the process was adversity for me and because I believe that the Lord's plan is the best plan, he has opened doors for my family and I," he said. "Not going to lie, it was tough at times. But I always knew it was going to work out."
Ultimately, he told azcentral, what sealed the deal for him was Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and the plan he had for Purdy's role with the team. "Coach Campbell and his vision, Iowa State and the city of Ames, I want to be a part of something like that," he said.
Once he began playing for the Iowa State Cyclones, the pieces of the puzzle began falling into place. Interviewed by the Ames Tribune, Campbell revealed what ultimately led him to recruit Purdy. "Great poise, understanding who he is, comfortable in his own skin. Brock certainly has a lot of those traits," Campbell said. "I don't think even in a day like today that the moment is too big for him. You saw his poise."
His prowess at college ball led to the NFL
During his years as Cyclones quarterback, Brock Purdy became one of the most successful quarterbacks in the university's history. During his four seasons with the Cyclones, he threw 12,170 passing yards that resulted in 81 touchdowns.
Purdy's skills on the field impressed not just Iowa State fans but also his teammates. Former Cyclone Charlie Kolar (who went on to become a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens) recalled how the addition of Purdy to the team injected a shot of fresh energy. "Something happened," Kolar told Niners Nation. "He just brought life to the offense." Former Cyclones tight end Chase Allen similarly lauded Purdy for what he brought to the team. "I don't know of anyone that worked harder or cared more," he said, praising the quarterback's rock-solid work ethic. "He helped bring that program out of where it was and helped us have a lot of success."
Understandably, when those four years were over, Purdy's hopes were high as the NFL draft approached. The big day, however, wouldn't be nearly as triumphant as he'd hoped.
'Mr. Irrelevant' was the final pick of the 2022 draft
As the date of the NFL draft approached, Brock Purdy had been receiving conflicting information. There were those who felt Purdy would be scooped up quickly, as early as the fourth round; others, however, felt he might not be drafted at all. As it turned out, Purdy was drafted — but just barely. When the dust settled, he was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers, the 262nd — and final — pick of the 2022 NFL draft. That dubious honor comes with a title, "Mr. Irrelevant."
For his part, Purdy insisted on taking a glass-half-full view of sliding into the NFL as the last-place draft pick. While he appreciated the comedic aspects of becoming "Mr. Irrelevant," he felt it was the title itself that was irrelevant. As he told ESPN, he'd made it to the NFL; now he had the chance to show football fans what he could do. "I got my foot in the door, a team believed in me and now I get my opportunity to go and play football," he explained. "That's what I want my job to be is to be an NFL quarterback and now I have the opportunity to do so. That's how I'm looking at it."
He was willing to laugh at himself and be the butt of the joke, but at the end of the day, he was there to win a Super Bowl ring. "That's where my mindset is at with it," he said.
His first NFL season ended with a devastating injury
Brock Purdy began his career as a professional football player at the start of the 2022-23 season as the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback. Purdy wasn't given much of a chance to showcase his skills until partway through the season, when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury during a game. According to Sports Illustrated, Purdy's presence on the field quickly elevated the team's gameplay, improving the 49ers' offense. Purdy was on fire, leading the 49ers to the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles — until he injured his elbow in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the game's first half. When he returned after halftime, he was clearly hurting. The Eagles handily crushed the 49ers, with the final score landing at 31-7 and sending the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
In August 2023, just ahead of the next season, Purdy was optimistic that the time he'd spent focusing on recovering would pay off. "I feel almost back to normal," Purdy told ESPN. "I feel like I've just got to get into a rhythm and play and go through progressions and just play quarterback."
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan concurred, claiming that he wasn't concerned about Purdy's injury as the new season loomed. "We're not worried about Brock. Brock's the real deal," he said. "He knows how to play and we've just got to have our team keep getting better and he'll keep getting better as we go."
He tied a record set by his idol Dan Marino
When Brock Purdy was growing up, he idolized Dan Marino, legendary quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. That fandom is evident in Purdy's choice of jersey number — 13, the same that Marino wore when he was a Dolphin.
Not only do Purdy and Marino share a number, but they also share a very unique stat: both are the only quarterbacks since 1950 to throw a minimum of two touchdown passes and hold a passer rating of 100 or more in their respective first three career outings as starting QB. "Yeah, I think it's pretty cool. I'm not big on stats and all that kind of stuff, but when it's Dan Marino, that's pretty cool," Purdy told reporters at a press conference.
His fandom of Marino, he explained, was passed onto him by his father — who was actually watching Marino play on the day that his son was born. "My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan and we were all Dolphins fans growing up, and I wear 13 because of Dan Marino ..." Purdy said. Reiterating that he wasn't consumed with achieving stats, he did feel positive about that particular entry in the record books. "It's not my driving force or goal to break this record or anything like that," he added, but admitted he was simply grateful that it happened.
Brock Purdy has been setting records in the NFL
Sharing a stat with Dan Marino was hardly the only NFL record that Brock Purdy set. For example, he surpassed the 49ers' record for passing yards in a single season, completing 4,280 passing to top the previous record, set by QB Jeff Garcia back in 2000.
He set another record in November 2023 by completing 19 of his 26 passing attempts, gaining 296 yards and scoring three touchdowns during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a passer rating of 148.9. Not only was that a career-high for Purdy, but he also joined Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner in the record books as the only two quarterbacks in league history to lock in three or more touchdowns to achieve a passer rating in excess of 140.0. Warner issued a joking response on social media. "Now [Brock Purdy] is taking my records ... nothing is sacred anymore, haha!" Warner tweeted. "Well done young man, just one more example this kid can flat play football, hard to fall into things like this!!!"
Interestingly enough, Purdy set another record that had nothing to do with NFL statistics. His 2022 rookie trading card sold for a staggering $186,000, the highest price ever paid for any card of a 49ers player.
He got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jenna Brandt
It should be obvious that Brock Purdy puts an immense amount of time and energy into honing and enhancing his skills as an NFL quarterback. That said, he also has a personal life, and when he's not on the football field, there's a pretty solid chance he'll be spending his leisure time with the love of his wife, Jenna Brandt.
The couple reportedly met while both were attending Iowa State University, where she studied kinesiology and played on the school's volleyball team. They began appearing on each other's social media in the summer of 2022 and went Instagram official that November.
In July 2023, Purdy and Brandt had some big news to share, which Purdy revealed in an Instagram post. "My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ," he wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo in which he's down on one knee popping the question to his future bride. "Here's to forever babe. I love you," he added. In other photos within that post, Purdy's and Brandt's families are seen arriving at the waterfront locale of the engagement via boat, clearly a surprise that the athlete had cooked up to delight his new fiancée.
He's at the center of a divisive debate
It's undeniably impressive that Brock Purdy took the San Franciso 49ers all the way to the NFC championship game during his rookie season and then did it again in his sophomore season — an achievement made even more stunning given his "Mr. Irrelevant" status in the NFL draft. However, another school of thought has emerged, claiming that the team's success with Purdy as QB has less to do with his talent than it does with the team's "system" — with the proclaimed hero being coach Kyle Shanahan.
That was the opinion expressed by analyst Richard Sherman, a former 49ers cornerback, during a pregame segment ahead of the team's January 2023 game against the Seattle Seahawks. According to Sherman, Purdy hadn't been calling the shots but was simply along for the ride. "He just has to be a passenger on this train," Sherman said, as reported by SFGate. "Kyle Shanahan is the conductor."
Former NFL player Jason McCourty, who won a Super Bowl while playing with the New England Patriots, disagreed. "The one thing he has proven in his young career is when he is on the field they win football games," McCourty said of Purdy while appearing on "Good Morning Football." "You can say what you want about his arm strength or athletic ability, anything of the above ... when the guy is out there, they win football games and you cannot take that away from him."
Brock Purdy's Wikipedia page was attacked by trolls
Unlike some athletes, Brock Purdy's first two seasons in the NFL have been entirely devoid of scandal. However, the same cannot be said of Purdy's Wikipedia page. As SFGate reported, Purdy's page had to be shifted to semi-protected status after online trolls made close to 1,000 scurrilous edits; Wikipedia's semi-protection policy prevents unregistered users from editing the page, and is typically reserved for controversial figures (say, scandal-plagued actor Jonathan Majors) or pages that tend to be frequently vandalized with the addition of rude comments and fake information.
So why was Purdy targeted by trolls? The reason lies with the aforementioned discourse about whether Purdy is a superstar in the making or simply a well-functioning cog in his coach's machine.
SFGate conducted a review of the 920 or so edits made to Purdy's page, uncovering a steady flow of editorial changes to combat edited passages that were described as "vandalism," with one said to be an "inaccurate fact meant to troll." As one might expect, a lot of these edits were jokes taking a shot at the quarterback. "Purdy plans on losing to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs," read one zinger.
He was almost benched because of Tom Brady
Brock Purdy's incredible rise in the NFL may not have unfolded the way it did — and it all hinged on Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.
Interviewed by ESPN, Purdy revealed that prior to his debut season as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, discussions were underway for Brady to end his retirement a second time, and possibly join the Niners for one final blowout season. It would be understandable for any young athlete to become disgruntled upon hearing that kind of news — that a guy in his mid-40s who's already won seven Super Bowls would swoop in and steal his thunder. Purdy's reaction, however, was the polar opposite. "That meant so much to me," he said. "I remember him saying, if we can get Tom Brady, we're going to try to get him. And I was like, 'Yeah, he's the GOAT. I get it.'"
That said, Purdy admitted he would have been disappointed to have been benched by Brady. "But something deep down inside me was sort of like, 'Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.'" Ultimately, it was a moot point when Brady quashed his decision to return to the NFL and remained retired.
It's his faith, not football, that makes 'life worth living'
Those who've been following Brock Purdy's NFL career may also be aware that he's also deeply religious, something he's demonstrated on numerous occasions going back to his days in college football. "I take my life seriously with my faith," he told the Associated Press in 2019, back when he was still playing for the Iowa State Cyclones. That's apparent on his Instagram profile, describing himself thusly: "Follower of Jesus. Iowa State Alum."
His faith, he explained in an Instagram video posted by Sports Spectrum, supersedes everything for him, even football. "I didn't want to grip on to this life of, 'My gosh, I'm in the NFL. I have a starting quarterback role. I can't lose it,'" he said. Fame, status, and money, he added, are simply earthly distractions that can throw people off course if they become too absorbed in them. "Keeping my eyes on Jesus and His promises ... that's life, and that's a life worth living. And that's how you save your life," he added.
In an interview with Sports Spectrum, Purdy opened up about why he's decided to live apart from the secular world, which he contended wasn't a display of being superior to those who followed a different path, but simply the choice that he'd made. "The bottom line is for me, my identity is in Jesus," he said. "I get that, and I'm gonna roll with that."