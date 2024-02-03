Who Is The Mother Of Barry Keoghan's Son, Brando?
Breakout star Barry Keoghan is a proud father to his only son, Brando. The actor, best known for his roles in films like "Saltburn" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," shares Brando with his ex-girlfriend, Scottish orthodontist Alyson Sandro. Brando was born in August 2022 and was partly named after one of Keoghan's favorite actors, movie legend Marlon Brando. "I set him up," Keoghan said in a 2024 cover story for GQ. "I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah—for a first name I thought it was quite cool." He adds, "To have Brando in your name— f***n' hell, man! He's got a lot to live up to, that kid."
Keoghan first revealed in March 2022 that he and Sandro were expecting their first child together. Months later, he confirmed the birth of their son in a sweet social media post showing him and his ex-partner doting over Brando. "Welcome to the pack my boy," Keoghan wrote (via Irish Central). As the Irish star recalled to GQ, he was in the middle of filming "Saltburn" with his co-star Jacob Elordi when Brando came into the world. "They gave me a day off," Keoghan shared. "Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom!" He added, "It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say."
Sadly, just one year after welcoming their son, he and his longtime partner called it quits.
Inside Keoghan's relationship with Sandro
According to British GQ, Barry Keoghan's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro began in February 2021 after the two crossed paths at a bar in London. Recalling their chance encounter, Keoghan said she didn't know how he was when they first met and was hardly impressed even after he'd told her he was an actor. "She didn't care," Keoghan said, to which Sandro quipped, "He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, 'Who, Spider-Man?'" The pair made their first public appearance together in October 2021 during the red-carpet premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" in Dublin, London. However, shortly after welcoming their son Brando, Keoghan and his baby mama reportedly decided to part ways sometime in the summer of 2023, according to The Sun.
"They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head," an insider told the outlet regarding the split. The source added that Keoghan's "hard-partying lifestyle" had caused a rift between the pair. "His partying caused arguments," they said. "Alyson also suspects he has got close to someone else and is adamant there is no going back. As far as she's concerned, it's over." Regardless of their breakup, the pair has seemingly remained on good terms while co-parenting Brando, with Keoghan praising his ex-girlfriend in his 2024 interview with GQ. "She's done a great job and she's an incredible mother," he said without confirming the rumors.
How fatherhood changed Keoghan
Everything changed for Barry Keoghan when he became a dad to his son Brando. "It's indescribable," the star said about fatherhood in his profile for British GQ in 2022. Adding, "It's a love I've not felt before." In 2024, he opened up to GQ about the joys and struggles of parenthood, saying he feels an enormous amount of pressure and responsibility in raising his kid. "Which is good. And I can't get the little boy off my mind," Keoghan said. Gushing about his son, he added, "It's beautiful. Y'know, it's crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world... That's the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you're like, 'Wow. You're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.'"
Despite his 1-year-old son being named after a Hollywood icon, Keoghan has made it clear that he does not want Brando to pursue a career in the spotlight in the future. "No, he will not," he told Popsugar in 2022. "If he did want to become an actor, you know, I'm there for it." However, he stressed that he would not force his son to follow a specific path when he grows up. "You don't want to brainwash them into doing something that they don't want to do," Keoghan explained. "I think it's exciting to see where he ventures."