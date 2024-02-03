Who Is The Mother Of Barry Keoghan's Son, Brando?

Breakout star Barry Keoghan is a proud father to his only son, Brando. The actor, best known for his roles in films like "Saltburn" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," shares Brando with his ex-girlfriend, Scottish orthodontist Alyson Sandro. Brando was born in August 2022 and was partly named after one of Keoghan's favorite actors, movie legend Marlon Brando. "I set him up," Keoghan said in a 2024 cover story for GQ. "I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah—for a first name I thought it was quite cool." He adds, "To have Brando in your name— f***n' hell, man! He's got a lot to live up to, that kid."

Keoghan first revealed in March 2022 that he and Sandro were expecting their first child together. Months later, he confirmed the birth of their son in a sweet social media post showing him and his ex-partner doting over Brando. "Welcome to the pack my boy," Keoghan wrote (via Irish Central). As the Irish star recalled to GQ, he was in the middle of filming "Saltburn" with his co-star Jacob Elordi when Brando came into the world. "They gave me a day off," Keoghan shared. "Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom!" He added, "It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say."

Sadly, just one year after welcoming their son, he and his longtime partner called it quits.