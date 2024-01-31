Ariana Madix's Scandoval High Will Crash & Burn If She Doesn't Let The Anger Go
If 2023 had a slogan, it was "Team Ariana." When Scandoval revealed itself in March of last year, it took over the nation and became bigger than Jax Taylor's ego — so much that it was even referenced during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. While the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" is no stranger to cheating — or being cheated on — Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' affair hit differently. It wasn't just that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her bestie, but as more details came out, the world roared in outrage. Examples include: Sandoval and Leviss hooking up when Madix was at her grandmother's funeral, the two getting it on at Sandoval and Madix's house while the latter was sleeping, Leviss and Sandoval wearing matching lightning bolt necklaces to secretly declare their love for one another ... the list goes on and on.
Naturally, "VPR" fans and the cast rallied around the sandwich shop hopeful and Madix became the face of scorned women everywhere. When she landed "Dancing with the Stars," we said, "Yaaaas queen!" When she announced her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in "Chicago," we gave her a standing ovation. We loved seeing Madix rise from the ashes and have her hot girl moment. However, now that "VPR" Season 11 is here, we're back to witnessing her rage against the worm with a mustache. And frankly, while we love some good drama, icing out Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz as well, will just tip the favors against her revenge story.
Ariana Madix's ultimatum will fracture the Vanderpump Rules friend group
The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" is already fractured right now as it is, with Tom Sandoval on the outs with practically everyone, and Ariana Madix reading Tom Schwartz for filth through a text she sent him. "F*** you, blocking your number. Go choke on Sandoval's dirty a** d*** some more," Schwartz read during the Season 11 premiere. While her anger toward Schwartz is warranted given that he covered up for his friend, her insistence that the group chooses between her and Sandoval will backfire on her.
We saw James Kennedy draw a literal line in the sand in the Season 11 trailer and it'll be interesting to see who crosses over to Sandoval. Lala Kent left Rachel Leviss the message, "I hope that you're doing okay. I don't know if you're back in LA or not, but I'd like to have a conversation with you," indicating that not everyone is going to blindly follow Madix. When Kent confessed that she had called Leviss, Madix clearly wasn't happy and told the cameras, "For a year, year and a half, if anybody interacted with Lala's ex, she was ready to murder him, cut his balls off. F*** you." As for Scheana Shay, she's been known to be the biggest flip-flopper and we saw her text Sandoval during the premiere after his friend Ari died. Even though she and Madix are BFFFLs, it's apparent that she, along with others in the group, isn't willing to throw Sandoval completely by the wayside.
Ariana Madix's anger is going to help Tom Sandoval with his redemption
When Ariana Madix unleashed her anger on Tom Sandoval in "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, we were all for it, given his level of deception. However, if Madix continues to drag Sandoval this season, she will unwittingly garner sympathy for the penis flute player from viewers and friends. While he's still getting much backlash over the affair, if she continues to treat him anywhere near how she treated Rachel Leviss at the reunion, fans and the cast will start to feel bad for him this season. If Sandoval's smart, he'll take advantage of the sympathy and use it as a redemption arc to get people to forgive him — as long as he doesn't put his foot in his mouth as he did at the reunion. It's worked for Jax Taylor, who has been forgiven multiple times for bad behavior, while Stassi Schroeder somehow ended up looking like the villain after being cheated on.
And sure, there's something about her, but it can't always be about Madix. "VPR" fans will get tired of the Angry Ariana narrative if it keeps going. Even Tom Schwartz sarcastically called her "Queen Ariana, Patron Saint of Scorned Women." The Scandoval hangover is real and we want to see some fun on the show, and so far, the only one who's bringing any entertainment is James Kennedy. Between Madix's rage, Lala Kent's tears, and Schwartzy having no one to talk to but his plants, Season 11 is already looking to be a bummer, judging by the premiere.