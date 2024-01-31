Ariana Madix's Scandoval High Will Crash & Burn If She Doesn't Let The Anger Go

If 2023 had a slogan, it was "Team Ariana." When Scandoval revealed itself in March of last year, it took over the nation and became bigger than Jax Taylor's ego — so much that it was even referenced during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. While the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" is no stranger to cheating — or being cheated on — Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' affair hit differently. It wasn't just that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her bestie, but as more details came out, the world roared in outrage. Examples include: Sandoval and Leviss hooking up when Madix was at her grandmother's funeral, the two getting it on at Sandoval and Madix's house while the latter was sleeping, Leviss and Sandoval wearing matching lightning bolt necklaces to secretly declare their love for one another ... the list goes on and on.

Naturally, "VPR" fans and the cast rallied around the sandwich shop hopeful and Madix became the face of scorned women everywhere. When she landed "Dancing with the Stars," we said, "Yaaaas queen!" When she announced her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in "Chicago," we gave her a standing ovation. We loved seeing Madix rise from the ashes and have her hot girl moment. However, now that "VPR" Season 11 is here, we're back to witnessing her rage against the worm with a mustache. And frankly, while we love some good drama, icing out Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz as well, will just tip the favors against her revenge story.