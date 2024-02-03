Celebs Who Have Starred In Progressive Commercials

Insurance commercials and the NFL go together like chips and queso dip on gameday. Fans know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, but they also know him from his State Farm commercials. He was joined in the State Farm family by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers — and, according to advertising data firm EDO, there's a good reason for this. "For State Farm, when Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are featured in the ads during a game they're playing in, there's a huge boost in excess performance on a per person basis of people searching for State Farm," EDO explained, via CNBC.

When it comes to the success of State Farm's sports marketing, other insurance companies like Allstate and Progressive are following the same playbook. According to The Washington Post, recent Progressive ads satirize millennials who are afraid of becoming like their parents when they insure their first house. But the fictional Dr. Rick (Bill Glass) isn't the only Progressive persona resonating with viewers! You may (or may not) know that Progressive has also invested in NFL talent.

Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield starred in an "At Home with Baker Mayfield" series with Progressive, which showed him living in a football stadium and treating it as if it were his home. The brand has also worked with Buffalo Bills stars Von Miller and Stefon Diggs, so you could say that for NFL players, insurance commercials are the new Nike.