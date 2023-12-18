The Shady Side Of Patrick Mahomes

Two-time Super Bowl winner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is universally viewed as one of the greatest talents playing in the NFL today. While 2023 might not be the epic season that Chiefs Kingdom dreamed of (so far, anyway), Patrick's stats still rank him with the second-best winning percentages of all active quarterbacks. Known for his come-from-behind wins, Patrick can juke and rush with the best of 'em, and he's beloved in Kansas City, Missouri.

But everyone has skeletons in their closet, and even Patrick isn't perfect. The quarterback has been marred by scandal stemming from his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. In 2023, Jackson was accused of sexual assault after forcibly kissing Kansas City-based restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, per The New York Post. Patrick chose not to denounce his brothers' actions, and he continues to turn a deaf ear to fans who call out Brittany for her problematic behavior — from spraying fans with champagne to publicly shading the NFL.

Fans also saw another side to Patrick in December when his Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter. Responding to refs' calls of offsides play that negated the Chiefs' last-gasp touchdown, Patrick slammed his helmet on the ground and was caught on camera screaming profanity at the officials. It's a far cry from the even-keeled player everyone is used to seeing on TV, but maybe he's different when things aren't going his way?