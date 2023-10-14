The Tragic Truth About The Kansas City Chiefs Football Team

It doesn't matter who your favorite NFL team is. These days, almost everyone has a soft spot for the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning NFL champs and winner of two of the last four Super Bowls. And why not? You have the apple pie purity of Patrick Mahomes, a creative play-making pivot who married his high school sweetheart, and veteran coach Andy Reid, the visual equivalent of Wilford Brimley. Then there's tight end Travis Kelce, whose eligible bachelorhood status has recently been thwarted by his highly-publicized courtship with musical dynamo Taylor Swift, whose appearance in the skyboxes at Chiefs games has spiked NFL TV ratings and quadrupled the sales of Kelse jersey merch fourfold. The pandemonium over the couple even enticed one wag to tweet, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce driving in a convertible around Kansas City, Missouri is the American equivalent of the Royal Wedding."

No doubt the weaving of apple pie mythology and fairytale romances has created an engaging tapestry that's made the Chiefs so irresistible. But like any individual or group, reaping the amenities of triumph without enduring the hardships of tragedy is statistically impossible, and in the case of the latter, the Chiefs have done more than their fair share of mourning. Granted, some of those heartbreaking losses were the result of old age, while several were due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. But a few of them were so controversial that even the NFL had to stand up and pay attention.