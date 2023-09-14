What Patrick Mahomes Had To Say About His Brother Jackson's Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes is famous for his ability to rush, run, or throw the pigskin into the end zone. But in recent years, the father of two has also been dragged into the controversy his family members create. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, sparked backlash when she poured champagne over fans during her team's win in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. In response to angry fans, she (perhaps tellingly) tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."

However, it's Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, who's been a lightning rod for controversy ever since Pat made it big. From unsportsmanlike conduct — like dumping water over the heads of some Baltimore Ravens fans –to his cringeworthy TikTok dance on a memorial to the late Sean Taylor, it feels like Jackson upsets fans every other game week. But his shenanigans took a more serious turn in 2023 when the younger Mahomes was hit with "three counts of aggravated sexual battery" and one count of "misdemeanor battery," per The New York Post. According to reports, Jackson forcibly kissed Kansas City restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn multiple times and separately shoved a waiter. Vaughn's account was backed up in a surveillance video, as well as by a staff member at the restaurant.

Patrick has made excuses for Jackson's antics before, explaining that his baby bro "takes a lot." But when asked about the sexual assault allegations, he pled no comment.