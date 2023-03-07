Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Is Under Investigation For Assault - Here's What We Know

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, was accused of assault after allegedly making unwanted advances toward a restaurant owner near Kansas City. The owner claimed that the star quarterback's brother grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice. It was also claimed that Jackson shoved a waiter during the altercation. A video of the incident was posted on social media, and it is alleged that Jackson was under the influence of alcohol.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," the restaurant owner told the Kansas City Star, claiming that she kept telling him to stop and kept pushing him away as he made advances. "I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been soaking in the beginning of his off-season. He was last seen on the golf course with his wife and daughter. He has yet to comment on the accusations against his brother.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).