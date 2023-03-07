Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Is Under Investigation For Assault - Here's What We Know
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself apart from his brother, Patrick Mahomes, but NFL fans aren't his biggest supporters despite being related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. The day the Washington Commanders were honoring the late Sean Taylor, Jackson filmed a TikTok dance on the logo of Taylor's number on the field, which sparked controversy. Jackson later apologized, claiming that he was told by security to stand there. Fans also caught a video of him pouring a water bottle over Baltimore Ravens fans after the Chiefs lost, making him a pretty quick enemy of the team. Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback's wife, also lost a lot of respect from NFL fans after she seemingly opened a bottle of champagne and sprayed it all over the Buffalo Bills fans sitting below her. In August 2022, someone took a video of Jackson heckling a bartender.
Jackson and Brittany's behavior created rumors that the star quarterback banned them from attending NFL games. "Y'all just be making stuff up these days," Patrick tweeted, responding to the speculation. But it looks like the dislike from NFL fans hasn't stopped Jackson from getting into trouble once again.
Jackson Mahomes was accused of forcibly kissing a restaurant owner
Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, was accused of assault after allegedly making unwanted advances toward a restaurant owner near Kansas City. The owner claimed that the star quarterback's brother grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice. It was also claimed that Jackson shoved a waiter during the altercation. A video of the incident was posted on social media, and it is alleged that Jackson was under the influence of alcohol.
"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," the restaurant owner told the Kansas City Star, claiming that she kept telling him to stop and kept pushing him away as he made advances. "I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been soaking in the beginning of his off-season. He was last seen on the golf course with his wife and daughter. He has yet to comment on the accusations against his brother.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).