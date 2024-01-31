Media Moments Lady Gaga Can Never Erase

Even early on in her career, Lady Gaga was never one to shy away from speaking her mind — or standing up for her beliefs. In a 2009 interview, a lavender-haired Gaga was asked if overt expressions of sexuality in her music made her "scared" of it being undermined in the industry. Gaga's now-iconic response showcased her no-holds-barred stance on misogyny and criticizing women.

"You see, if I was a guy and I was sitting here with a cigarette in my hands grabbing my crotch talking about how I make music because I like fast cars and f****** girls, you'd call me a rock star," she delivered in a deadpan response to the reporter. "But when I do it in my music and videos, because I'm a female and I make pop music, you're judgemental and say it's distracting. I'm just a rock star."

Gaga also confirmed that at the time of this interview, she had already accumulated three number-one records and almost four million album sales of her debut "The Fame" — proving that sex can sell in music, as it has done for decades.

But the real kicker in this interview? When asked what the "biggest thrill" of her career thus far was, Gaga answered: "The gay community. 'Cause I love them so much. 'Cause they don't ask me questions like that."