Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of His Wife, Melinda

The Beach Boys member Brian Wilson has suffered a tremendous loss with the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, at the age of 77. The musician and his kids broke the news in a lengthy Instagram post, divided into two parts. Brian was the first to speak, writing, "My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost." The "You Still Believe in Me" singer went on to call Melinda his "savior" before sharing parts of their life together. "She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career," Wilson said. "She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us."

In the same post, Brian and Melinda's children took the opportunity to write kind words for their mother. "She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by," they wrote. "She was not only a model, our father's savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched."

Melinda's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but the caption stated that she died "peacefully" in her home. Without a doubt, Melinda was loved by those closest to her as she lived a beautiful life with her husband and kids.