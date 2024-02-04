The Affair Rumors Between Nikki Haley And Donald Trump Explained

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is set on defeating her friend, former President Donald J. Trump, for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. A dramatic story, to be sure, but the drama is only intensified by rumors of an affair dating back to 2018. At the time, Haley served under Trump as part of her U.N. gig. She even told reporters that Trump encouraged her to run when she brought it up to him, CNN notes.

Since she announced her candidacy in February 2023, Haley has been seemingly conflicted in what she's trying to do. Per Politico, she appears to be walking a fine line between wanting to be the new face of the GOP and being a trusted friend and ally of Trump. She can't exactly be both.

"I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Tim Alberta at Politico. "This is not him making it up." CNN even notes that she was among a minority of Trump-appointed officials who left office on good terms with the former president. No matter their 2024 political rivalry, it's clear that Haley and Trump were and perhaps still are friends. So, where did the affair rumors start?