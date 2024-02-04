Celebrities Who Can't Stand Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton was pretty much the number-one celebrity punchbag in the '00s thanks to her privilege — as the heiress to the Hilton hotel empire, she's reportedly worth $300 million (via Celebrity Networth) — the disparity between her media profile and her perceived lack of talent, and the diva-like airheaded behavior she displayed on everything from "The Simple Life" to the red carpet. Not to mention, the turbulent on-off friendships with fellow tabloid favorites Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian, and Nicole Richie.
In fact, we could easily fill this list several times over with the showbiz names who have called out the "Stars Are Blind" singer since she rose to fame, or some would say infamy. But there are certain well-known faces who have gone the extra mile when it comes to making their displeasure at Hilton known. From Hollywood veterans and tech billionaires to masked DJs and even the odd costar, here's a look at 14 celebrities who can't stand Paris Hilton.
Mickey Rourke questioned Paris Hilton's acting skills
Paris Hilton may have more than two dozen film credits to her name, including such illustrious fare as "The Hottie and the Nottie," "National Lampoon's Pledge This," and "The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation." But according to Mickey Rourke, she should never be described as an actor.
In 2005, "The Wrestler" star, no stranger to attracting more attention for his private life himself, questioned Hilton's right to be mentioned in the same breath as those who had professionally trained in the field. When asked what truly gets under his skin, Rourke replied (via Irish Examiner), "Business stuff. It's like the word 'actress.' You know. Cate Blanchett is an actress. Paris Hilton is not ... I mean, how can they use the same word?"
Things were no doubt a little awkward four years later when Rourke turned up at New York nightspot Butter, apparently oblivious to the fact that Hilton was enjoying a birthday bash there. After being told about his gatecrashing, the Hollywood veteran reportedly replied (via The Sydney Morning Herald), "I'm having my own party."
Anthony Hopkins describes Paris Hilton as a soulless machine
Sir Anthony Hopkins certainly wasn't mincing his words in 2010 when he essentially described Paris Hilton as a soulless machine. "The Silence of the Lambs" star was discussing a recent spot of retail therapy that got his blood boiling when he suddenly brought the socialite into the equation.
Hopkins explained (via Contactmusic.com), "I went into a shop to buy my wife some clothes and they had this big plasma screen on with these women on the catwalk. I thought, 'God almighty, what have we become?' These girls — anorexic, walking like machines, no soul. You look at fashion magazines and you think, 'What are we living in?' You look at the red carpet, Paris Hilton, you know, these people and you think, 'Is there anything going on up there?'"
And the Academy Award winner wasn't done there, adding, "It's a mass enslavement and it's kind of fascism. And it's the androgyny of it; the androgyny of the human soul." Hopkins, who was aged 72 at the time, did admit, however, that this spot of fist shaking may simply be a sign of his advancing years.
Shirley MacLaine blasts Paris Hilton's need for publicity
It seems fair to say that Paris Hilton isn't a favorite of the Hollywood old guard. As well as rubbing Anthony Hopkins and Mickey Rourke up the wrong way, the heiress also appears to have got under the skin of "Terms of Endearment" actor Shirley MacLaine.
In 2005, the Academy Award winner told Today she didn't believe Hilton had earned the right to be classed as an actor: "So she wears pink and has blonde hair and suddenly she calls herself not a starlet or an ingénue — no, according to Paris, she is a movie star! It irritates me as in my day you had to really work. It took Bette Davis seven years of hard slog to reach the point where her name was above the title on a movie."
Nine years later, MacLaine told Interview (via Hollywood.com) that she also didn't appreciate "The Simple Life" star's constant need for attention: "Paris Hilton just thinks that any publicity is good publicity. What is that ...? I like her little dog, I guess." However, it seems that all Hilton had to do to get into MacLaine's good books was to switch up her red-carpet poses. The big screen legend said, "I just wish she would change her stance when she's having her picture taken. I'm so sick of that look. You know, please turn around and stick your tongue out at me from the back or something."
Kelly Osbourne told Paris Hilton to grow up
You never want to get on the wrong side of a member of The Osbournes. And Paris Hilton learned that the hard way in 2014 when she riled up Kelly Osbourne with her behavior at the Coachella festival in Indio, California.
According to Mirror, the drama began when the socialite allegedly called the "Fashion Police" host a "b****" in a VIP section after believing that she was being ignored. Osbourne later implored Hilton to "please grow up" on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "There is no need to act like a child. You could of [sic] happily joined us! It's not 2005 no one cares!" The "Papa Don't Preach" singer was no doubt referring to their first clash nine years earlier when she slated Hilton for being a negative influence on the younger generation.
In response to their festival run-in, the heiress claimed (via Page Six) that she had no idea what all the fuss was about: "I'm confused, as I did not see you once this entire weekend. No clue how these stories get invented."
Dave Grohl labels Paris Hilton disgusting
Dave Grohl is renowned for being the nicest guy in rock music. Which is why his slightly misogynistic rant against Paris Hilton in 2007 came as a shock. Indeed, "a total, raging, disgusting, rich, lazy party slut" was how the Foo Fighters frontman charmingly described his apparent celebrity nemesis in an interview with The Sun.
So what caused Grohl to have such a strong opinion about "The Simple Life" star? Well, his disdain appears to have stemmed from an introduction between the pair several years previously in which Hilton gave him "the full princess attitude with the nose in the air" treatment.
The former Nirvana drummer continued (via NME), "Paris is f***ing lame, she's more offensive to me than anything ... I pray that my daughter will not turn out like her." Hilton can perhaps take some consolation from the fact that she's far from the only person to incur Grohl's wrath. That same year, he told The Guardian, "There are a lot of people that I've been angry with in my life," going on to namecheck Courtney Love, in particular.
Samantha Ronson calls out Paris Hilton's DJing skills
In 2012, Paris Hilton once again pivoted into a different area of pop culture when she took to the decks at Sao Paulo's Pop Music Festival for a brief DJ set. As you'd expect, those who'd spent years honing their turntabling craft weren't particularly amused at a novice bagging such a high-profile gig.
Samantha Ronson, who'd been DJing since she was 16, was one such critic, telling TMZ, "It's like, c'mon man. She's tried everything now. Just put some quality behind the s*** that you do. Put some effort into it ... If you do the work, your work will speak for itself (but) if you're just like, 'Oh I want to figure out how I can make more money this week,' it insults the people that work really hard at it ..."
The sister of super producer Mark Ronson and one-time squeeze of Lindsay Lohan then concluded her rant with something of a mic drop: "It's like me calling myself a doctor from reading WebMD twice." Of course, such negative feedback didn't deter Hilton from pursuing this side hustle further.
deadmau5 calls out Paris Hilton's DJing fees
In 2014, Paper magazine reported that Paris Hilton had been paid a colossal $2.7 million for a four-night DJ stint in Ibiza. Unsurprisingly, the heiress drew criticism for commanding such a high figure when she had such little experience behind the decks. And masked man deadmau5 was undoubtedly the most vocal of all the naysayers.
In an angry Tumblr post, the EDM favorite wrote (via Page Six), "Personally, I would pay about as much to see her 'perform' as [race car driving] fans would pay to watch me struggle to get out of first gear and 20 feet off the starting grid in an Indy500 race without ending up in a wreck." Extending his metaphor, deadmau5 then theorized how insulting it would be to racing fans and professionals alike if he was ever given such an opportunity only a week after taking up the sport.
The "I Remember" hitmaker did reveal that he was actually glad Hilton was taking an interest in his particular genre of music but that she needed to "get the f*** back in your go kart." After the socialite tweeted, "I find it hilarious when others try to badmouth me in order to get attention." In response, deadmau5 fired back, "If I wanted attention, I'd put out a sex tape, f*** a dentist, then charge a million for root canals. For now, imma just be me."
Dominic Monaghan labels Paris Hilton a hypocrite
Dominic Monaghan might have slipped a few rungs down the showbiz ladder in recent years. But thanks to roles in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise and the TV phenomenon that was "Lost," the Brit was hot property in the mid-'00s. But as he told WENN back in his heyday, he had no interest in playing the fame game. And he berated anyone, specifically a certain blonde multi-millionaire socialite, who did.
Discussing the issue of celebrity attention seeking, the man best known as hobbit Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck said (via Hollywood.com), "I'm not like Paris Hilton. I don't play that game of 'Please leave me alone' and then go to the Ivy and cry my eyes out. I do say, 'I'm not interested.' I don't have some sort of party scene or anything like that."
"It's fine if people play that game, but for me that's something I try to keep at arm's length," Monaghan concluded. Perhaps ironically, the actor recently revealed that his split with costar Evangeline Lilly was caused by his incessant partying.
Paris Hilton makes an enemy of Elon Musk
Paris Hilton may reportedly have a net worth of $300 million. But that's small change compared to the $232 billion that entrepreneur Elon Musk apparently has in his bank account. And following a dispute about the social media platform that some say he's running into the ground, the world's richest man essentially told the world's most famous socialite that he didn't need her money.
The feud began when Hilton decided to withdraw ads for her kitchenware range on X amid concerns the site was promoting antisemitic views. In response, the Tesla founder argued that the heiress should probably focus her attention elsewhere: "The ad campaign wasn't super convincing tbh," he tweeted. "I don't think Paris cooks a lot."
Hilton's 11:11 Media company was just one of several firms that decided to stop advertising on X, which Musk bought for a whopping $44 billion in 2022, due to question marks about its content. An unrepentant Musk, however, told such defectors at the New York Times DealBook Summit (via Yahoo!), "I don't want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money (go away)."
Pink told Paris Hilton to stop bugging her
Pink lived up to her no-nonsense reputation in her 2006 single "Stupid Girls," parodying Jessica Simpson, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton in a video that made her feelings on their tabloid-friendly antics crystal clear. And it was a promo that appeared to get under the skin of the latter, in particular.
Two years later, Pink told the Daily Mail, "Paris Hilton is still bugging me about 'Stupid Girls.' She came up to me in a nightclub a couple of months back, and she said, 'I hope you realize that the person I seem to be in the press is really just an act and the real me is really smart.' I said, 'Just get over it. The song was like years ago. Quit bugging me.'"
But Hilton didn't let the issue drop, and in her 2023 memoir, she called out Pink for essentially shaming a victim of revenge porn, writing (via Glamour): "When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be hit TV show — a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there — the takeaway was 'Stupid Girls.'"
Robert Redford moans about Paris Hilton's Sundance showing
Paris Hilton may have appeared in more than a dozen movies. But even those that didn't get a complete critical drubbing (see "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton," "Repo! The Genetic Opera," and "House of Wax") never even got a whiff of a prestigious film festival. So you can perhaps understand Robert Redford, the man who founded indie fest Sundance, for questioning her presence at the Utah event in 2013.
The Hollywood veteran was speaking at one of the many industry panels staged at Sundance when the subject of the heiress, who'd been spotted there doing little more than partying, came up. Redford moaned (via Yahoo! Movies), "She didn't have anything to do with the films," before asking, entirely hypothetically, of course, about which of the movies chosen to be screened she was a part of.
And the Academy Award winner wasn't done there, either. He also accused Hilton of essentially ruining his Sundance experience: "She and her hard-partying, swag-grabbing cohorts have made the festival not much fun. There are too many people who come to the festival to leverage their own self-interest."
Alec Baldwin argues Paris Hilton puts the 'd' in 'dumb'
You might have expected Alec Baldwin to go a little easy on Paris Hilton following the leaked sex tape, which sent the socialite's profile stratospheric. After all, the Hollywood star had briefly worked with the heiress on the critically panned Dr. Seuss adaptation, "The Cat in the Hat." And he even admitted that she was "lovely, very sweet" while on set.
But the "30 Rock" star didn't pull any punches when asked about the tape, which Hilton insists was made available to the public without her consent. Indeed, not only did Baldwin reveal that he wasn't attracted to the socialite in the slightest, but he also insulted both her intelligence and taste in men.
Baldwin told Elle that it was always obvious that Rick Salomon, the other person in the tape who's also accused of leaking it, would eventually do the dirty: "She decides to make a video with a guy whose lack of ethics wafts off him like cologne, who you can see from 50 feet away is trash?" The star then concluded his character assassination with, "She puts the 'd' in dumb."
Emma Watson compares Paris Hilton to a kleptomaniac
In 2013, Emma Watson got the chance to taste a bit of Paris Hilton's life when she played a fame-obsessed rich kid in Sofia Coppola's "The Bling Ring." And judging from her interview with Radio Times, the Harry Potter graduate wasn't impressed by all the superficiality.
Speaking about being allowed to rifle through Hilton's vast wardrobe during the shoot, Watson remarked (via Vogue), "It's almost like consumerism as a form of kleptomania. She could never wear all of those clothes and half of them were brand new and still had the price tag on. But I suppose she just bought them to have them. We've all bought things on impulse but that's an entirely different thing."
And it wasn't just Hilton's fashion sense that the Brit, who acknowledged her own privilege when it came to designer clothes, took a pop at, either: "There's a whole new definition to celebrity now. And I think that's why you see a lot of actors blanching at being associated with that word 'celebrity' because it's become something that isn't really associated with having a craft ..."
Mischa Barton accuses Paris Hilton of boyfriend stealing
Forget the entirely fictional rich kid tales of "The O.C." Mischa Barton, who played Marissa Cooper in the glossy teen soap, and her very real friendship group provided even more gripping drama. While attending a BAFTA Awards aftershow party in 2006, the actor was asked about the apparent beef between herself and Paris Hilton. And while she initially insisted there wasn't such a thing, her subsequent words soon said otherwise.
"Paris isn't my rival," Barton told Mirror. "I met her one or two times and she's making out there's this big rivalry between us and there so isn't. [Hilton] seems to hate everyone around her age who is more successful. Silly b**** ... She does steal people's boyfriends!" That may have seemed a little rich, considering the feud apparently started when Barton began stepping out with Cisco Adler, the ex of Hilton's BFF Kimberly Stewart.
"The Simple Life" star, however, didn't take this character assassination lying down, telling the New York Daily News (via Digital Spy), "I don't even know the girl. I could care less. It seems like she's the one trying to stir up a rivalry. I've never said a word about her in my life, but she seems to be spending a lot of time thinking about me."