Celebrities Who Can't Stand Paris Hilton

It seems fair to say that Paris Hilton isn't a favorite of the Hollywood old guard. As well as rubbing Anthony Hopkins and Mickey Rourke up the wrong way, the heiress also appears to have got under the skin of "Terms of Endearment" actor Shirley MacLaine.

In 2005, the Academy Award winner told Today she didn't believe Hilton had earned the right to be classed as an actor: "So she wears pink and has blonde hair and suddenly she calls herself not a starlet or an ingénue — no, according to Paris, she is a movie star! It irritates me as in my day you had to really work. It took Bette Davis seven years of hard slog to reach the point where her name was above the title on a movie."

Nine years later, MacLaine told Interview (via Hollywood.com) that she also didn't appreciate "The Simple Life" star's constant need for attention: "Paris Hilton just thinks that any publicity is good publicity. What is that ...? I like her little dog, I guess." However, it seems that all Hilton had to do to get into MacLaine's good books was to switch up her red-carpet poses. The big screen legend said, "I just wish she would change her stance when she's having her picture taken. I'm so sick of that look. You know, please turn around and stick your tongue out at me from the back or something."