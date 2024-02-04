4 Of Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor's Most Outrageous Lies

Jax Taylor was known for his many outrageous statements on "Vanderpump Rules," such as claiming he was the "number one guy in the group" and telling Lisa Vanderpump that "VPR" was his show. Unfortunately, he was also known for being a liar, and many of his castmates took his words with a grain of salt. His big ego and penchant for twisting the truth had his frenemy Tom Sandoval calling him out publicly after Taylor claimed he was once roommates with Channing Tatum. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer told the "VPR" cameras (via Hollywood Life), "The lies that Jax used to tell back in the day were just on a completely different level. You know, like he would say that his parents owned 47% of CVS, he's got like two houses, and like a boat rental company." Sandoval continued, "One time, he said he was a virgin, and that he used to be roommates with Channing Tatum. That never happened."

Taylor left "VPR" after Season 8 amid rumors he was fired from the show. And, interestingly enough, the reason for his departure may have been a lie that he spread about a former cast member — which was one of the many whoppers that he has made up throughout his time in the spotlight.