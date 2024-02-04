4 Of Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor's Most Outrageous Lies
Jax Taylor was known for his many outrageous statements on "Vanderpump Rules," such as claiming he was the "number one guy in the group" and telling Lisa Vanderpump that "VPR" was his show. Unfortunately, he was also known for being a liar, and many of his castmates took his words with a grain of salt. His big ego and penchant for twisting the truth had his frenemy Tom Sandoval calling him out publicly after Taylor claimed he was once roommates with Channing Tatum. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer told the "VPR" cameras (via Hollywood Life), "The lies that Jax used to tell back in the day were just on a completely different level. You know, like he would say that his parents owned 47% of CVS, he's got like two houses, and like a boat rental company." Sandoval continued, "One time, he said he was a virgin, and that he used to be roommates with Channing Tatum. That never happened."
Taylor left "VPR" after Season 8 amid rumors he was fired from the show. And, interestingly enough, the reason for his departure may have been a lie that he spread about a former cast member — which was one of the many whoppers that he has made up throughout his time in the spotlight.
Jax Taylor spread damaging lies about Faith Stowers
Faith Stowers was in the middle of much controversy when her fellow "Vanderpump Rules" castmates Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder wrongfully reported her for theft in 2018, causing their ultimate firing from "Vanderpump Rules." Amid backlash from fans, it was revealed that Jax Taylor had replied to a fan's tweet about Stowers in 2017 by writing, "Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and 'awol' from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone's going to jail." Following his damaging claims, Stowers demanded that Taylor be fired from the show. "I think for sure Jax needs to have somebody take a look into his behavior," she told People.
That same year, Taylor and Stowers rocked the "VPR" world when their affair was outed. At the time, the former SUR bartender was in a serious relationship with his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright. In true Taylor form, he initially denied cheating on Cartwright with Stowers but after hardcore evidence was shown, he copped to it. "I think over the seasons, everyone's like, 'Oh, Jax, you're a liar.' I think everything that I've said always comes out. I've always owned everything that I've done," he told Bravo. That statement in itself is not completely true, as he had sworn up and down that he didn't cheat on Schroeder during "VPR" Season 1, when he was in fact, unfaithful.
Jax Taylor lied twice (as far as we know) about his illicit affairs
There were obviously already cracks in Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder's relationship during "Vanderpump Rules" Season 1, so it wasn't a surprise when they broke up. What shocked the cast was when Stassi's love interest Frank Herlihy told her that Taylor had cheated on her with a girl in Las Vegas, which resulted in an unwanted pregnancy. Taylor insisted that Herlihy made it up to get back at him and Schroeder spent most of Season 1 trying to convince her friends that it was true — but they strangely believed Taylor. After Schroeder was alienated by her closest friends all summer, Taylor finally admitted that the rumor was true. "This is going to be really hard to say. A month before everything happened, I did go to Vegas and have relations with somebody else," he told Schroeder.
The following season, another rumor went around that Taylor had slept with Schroeder's bestie, Kristen Doute. They both insisted that they had never hooked up with each other but after being worn down by Schroeder, Taylor finally told her, "She slept with me, we slept together twice, it's over — once at [her place] once at mine." Before Scandoval, this was the biggest offense on "VPR" and the admission completely broke up the group, as well as Schroeder and Doute's friendship.
Jax Taylor claimed to have served in the Navy for four years
"Vanderpump Rules" fans know Jax Taylor as someone who has cheated, lied, and stolen sunglasses while on a cast trip to Hawaii, but not as a former military man. He told Bravo's "The Daily Dish" that he spent four years in the Navy, stating, "I was stationed in Norfolk, VA, on an aircraft carrier called the Roosevelt. I was a specialist. I drove special forces around, Navy SEALs, and stuff like that." Taylor had previously told Complex that he was stationed in Kosovo after his training in Virginia.
While Taylor did serve in the Navy, it wasn't for the several years that he claimed. Starcasm reported that the website thisainthell was able to gather information from Taylor's time in the military and it was a lot shorter than his version. He was also apparently never sent to Kosovo. According to the documents, he enlisted in November 1998 and started boot camp the following January. In March 1999, he trained in San Antonio, Texas where worked in the mess hall — not on an aircraft carrier. Four months later, he was sent to Norfolk but was discharged on July 16, 1999, which means he was in the Navy for just six months and not four years. Perhaps Taylor just got his unit of time confused.
Jax Taylor said he hooked up with Lindsay Lohan
"Vanderpump Rules" stars are known to bump elbows with celebrities now and then — after all, they live in La La Land. However, Jax Taylor's claim that he slept with Lindsay Lohan years ago was pretty dubious. Although it was Tom Schwartz who first brought it up on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Taylor elaborated by stating, "It was a long time ago ... it was great."
When Lohan had her turn on "WWHL," Lisa Vanderpump asked how Taylor was in bed and the "Mean Girls" actor replied with a laugh, "Lisa, I love her but I never even met him." Andy Cohen asked, "Are you calling Jax Taylor a liar?" to which Lohan firmly stated, "Yes." Cohen then pointed out, "You wouldn't be the first."
After Lohan's appearance, Taylor wrote in a now-deleted tweet captured by Reality Blurb, "Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged... but she's a liar. My two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That's all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin.'" He then shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend who had texted Taylor, "Trav and I were [with] you when we went to her condo and she just got out [of] rehab. Lmao!" Unfortunately for Taylor, the text doesn't actually prove he hooked up with Lohan, so we won't be so quick to believe his story.