Donald Trump's looks have been much talked-about, and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso exclusively shared with Nicki Swift his thoughts on the real estate mogul's skin. "Besides the abusive use of dihydroxyacetone, the main ingredient in sunless tanning lotions, Mr. Trump seems to be gracefully aging. No major cosmetic procedures can be detected," Busso observed. He continued, "He exhibits the typical changes caused by gravity seen in male aging: the descent of his brows, the descent of his cheeks causing nasolabial folds, and significant skin laxity in the neck area."

Dr. Busso noted that Trump playing golf for hours under the sun, as is his well-documented pastime, can cause skin damage such as dark spots and wrinkles. "A good tanning lotion can hide some of these signs," Dr. Busso stated to Nicki Swift. He pointed out that it seems likely Trump fakes his tan due to areas around his eyes that look whiter than the rest of his face, which could be due to the protective goggles worn during a spray tan. The inconsistent color of his skin from day to day and the orangey hue are also clues Trump likes a good self-tanning sesh.

Despite experts and the media believing Trump fakes his Fanta flush, an unnamed White House official told The New York Times that the 2024 presidential hopeful simply has "good genes."