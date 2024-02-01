How Drug Lord Griselda Blanco's Three Oldest Sons Died In Real Life

Griselda Blanco's three eldest sons had very tragic endings.

On January 25, 2024, Netflix released their highly anticipated mini-series, "Griselda." Starring "Modern Family" alum Sofía Vergara, the six-episode mini-series follows the rise and fall of Blanco, once dubbed the Cocaine Godmother of Miami, Florida's lucrative drug empire. However, unlike other series based on real-life drug dealers, the show peels back the curtains on Griselda's personal relationships, especially regarding her close bond with her four sons. "I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity," series creator Eric Newman explained to Tudum regarding the show's emotional themes.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Vergara echoed similar sentiments, giving further insight into Blanco's untraditional journey as a mother. "I'm not a killer, but I am a mother; I'm Colombian," she explained. "I think that at the beginning, she had the right intention of surviving and being strong and being a mother. But she had something bad inside of her because she went harder than any narc guy." While Blanco's life was full of power, money, and notoriety within the drug scene, it was also littered with tragedy, including the deaths of her three eldest sons, Dixon, Osvaldo, and Uber. We've taken a deeper look at how they tragically lost their lives.