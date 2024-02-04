Did Kevin Costner's Messy Divorce Influence His Yellowstone Exit?

After five seasons, Kevin Costner has officially said goodbye to his role as Montana rancher John Dutton III on Paramount's "Yellowstone." Sources close to the production told ET that Costner chose to walk away from the show amid rumors of conflict between him and co-creator Taylor Sheridan regarding conflicting filming schedules. In light of the news of his departure, a spokesperson for the Paramount Network told The New York Post in February 2023, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come." Sheridan would go on to speak on the matter in his profile for The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, telling the outlet he was let down by Costner's sudden departure. "It truncates the closure of his character," he stated. "It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it."

Around the same time as the "Yellowstone" controversy, Costner was dealing with a lot of drama in his personal life as he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, called it quits on their marriage. The pair tied the knot in 2004 and share three kids in addition to Costner's four kids from previous relationships. Sources close to the situation said that the divorce was not something Costner "wanted nor sought" and that he was blindsided by the split, according to People. Given the timing of everything, it's easy for fans to assume that Costner's divorce might have something to do with his decision to up and quit "Yellowstone" — but is that really the case?