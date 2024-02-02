Joni Mitchell's Ex-Husbands: How Many Times Has The Singer Been Married?

Joni Mitchell knows a thing or two about love and marriage — just listen to her music. The iconic folk singer-songwriter has dazzled listeners for decades but has also had her share of romances in her storied life as well. Mitchell herself has said that she isn't sure she's learned anything about love, via the Sydney Morning Herald. Previously, Mitchell had reflected on long-term love on her website.

Part of Mitchell's contemplation included the recognition that long-term relationships can be hard to maintain over long periods of time. "It's hard work, though, and a lot of people run at the first sign of trouble," she wrote on her site (via SMH). "You're with this person, and suddenly you look like an a**hole to them, or they look like an a**hole to you – it's unpleasant, but if you can get through it you get closer, and you learn a way of loving that's different from the neurotic love enshrined in movies. It's warmer and has more padding to it."

Mitchell's music is as meditative on life as her website musings. Some of her wisdom has to come from hard-won lessons, including her past two marriages.