The Plastic Surgery Procedure SZA Admits To Getting
Although it took some time for her to open up about a certain procedure, singer and songwriter SZA (nee Solána Imani Rowe) isn't exactly known for being a shrinking violet. "I have a deep desire to shut everyone up," she declared in a May 2023 interview with Elle. "My mom always told me that I've always been the kind of person where people either really f*** with me or they just don't like me at all," she continued. But that's not all. SZA also has a knack for saying exactly what's on her mind. Case in point: the time she went on the record with Apple Music and made it clear under no uncertain terms that she does NOT make music for those with the Cancer zodiac sign. "I don't make Cancer music, respectfully," she explained. Oop. Alrighty then.
Alas, the "Kill Bill" crooner sent tongues wagging once again when she recently admitted going under the knife and getting this particular plastic surgery. Here's everything we know about the procedure that she kept secret for some time.
SZA got a Brazilian butt lift
Move over, Sir Mix-a-Lot. SZA likes big butts, and she cannot lie. In May 2023, SZA exclusively confirmed to Elle that she had, in fact, gone under the knife and received a Brazilian butt lift. "I treat my butt like a purse," she said. "That's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself," she added about the decision. Still, she was adamant that the choice was all hers — not because she "succumbed to industry pressure." According to SZA, it was simply because she liked the aesthetic of a larger rear. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a**,'" she declared.
However, before that revelatory admission, she had only hinted about getting the procedure done. As you may recall, SZA superfans' radars went off collectively in 2022 with the release of her album "SOS." In the title track, SZA raps, "That a** so fat, it look natural, it's not." Then, she dropped more bread crumbs with her "Conceited" track, wherein she croons, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it."
SZA does not equate plastic surgery with being insecure
With or without a Brazilian butt lift, however, one thing is for sure: you better never let SZA catch you calling her insecure. SZA took many people to task for calling her just that in an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2023. "That's a good old misconception," she explained. "People be like, 'Insecurity is her brand.' It's like, 'No, b***h, I'm honest with how I feel about myself, but if I catch you saying that, it's going to be different. I'll still beat your a** over disrespecting me.'" Duly noted.
Alas, she did sing about how sensitive she was about her body in her 2018 track titled "Garden." Within the confines of the song, SZA croons, "Lie to me and say my booty gettin' bigger even if it ain't" and "You know I'm sensitive 'bout havin' no booty / Havin' nobody, only you, buddy." Perhaps it's best if we stick to pointing out what we perceive as our own character flaws and leave everyone else alone. Capisce?!