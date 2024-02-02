Travis Kelce's Ex Is Still Taking Jabs At Him
Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had a long relationship with influencer Kayla Nicole, as the former couple dated on-and-off from 2017 until 2022. They were broken up for awhile when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Swift, but Nicole still wound up in the crosshairs of online trolls. Since then, Nicole has made several mentions about the ordeals of her past relationships. On October 9, 2023, she posted an emotional Instagram video about her experience. "You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey," the model said. "My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience," Nicole added.
Later that month, Nicole gave an interview about therapy and mental wellness. "Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change," she told People on October 24, 2023. While she did not mention Kelce by name, he was the last person she was publicly romantically linked to — even though they had been broken up for well over a year at that point.
A few months later, Nicole appeared to take shots at her ex-boyfriend. "I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she said, discussing her dating life on the "Behind the Likes" podcast on January 24. "I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer," Nicole added. That came not long after she thirsted over another NFL player.
Why she unfollowed Brittany Mahomes
Just a couple months before Kayla Nicole declared she was no longer interested in dating athletes, she posted a flirty tweet directed at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The NBA tweeted a video that was a close up of Hurts taking in a game courtside, and Nicole quote-tweeted the post. "Fly eagles fly," she tweeted. This sparked a playful response from fans who called her out for thirsting over the Eagles player. "Y'all have eyes too," Nicole replied alongside a cry-laughing emoji.
That was one of the more playful social media posts she made about dating, but earlier Nicole expressed regret for her time with Travis Kelce. "You're not stupid Kayla. No, I am actually. Thought I'd get wifed after dating for 5 year. That's 1,825 days," she said in a since-deleted TikTok in August 2023 (via Sportskeeda).
The influencer has noted that she was upset following the break up with her long-time beau. Nicole was very close with Brittany Mahomes — who is famously married to Kelce's friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes — but she unfollowed Brittany and Patrick on Instagram after her ex started dating Taylor Swift. "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," Nicole told People in October 2023. "But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that," she added. Nicole's break up with Kelce had been shrouded in controversy and rumors.
Travis Kelce sets the record straight about their break up
Not long after Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up in May 2022, a report was published by Barstool that claimed she called it quits because the NFL tight end forced her to pay half of everything when they went out. Nicole spotted the report on X, formerly Twitter, and immediately shot it down. "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false," she wrote while quote-tweeting Barstool's article.
In January 2023, Kelce also denied those rumors, while adding that his ex was self-sufficient. "Don't buy into that s***. I would never say that I was supporting her," Kelce said while appearing on the "Pivot" podcast. "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career," he added about the former ESPN analyst.
Rumors had circulated around Nicole and Kelce's relationship long before they finally broke up for good in 2022. Back in 2020, when the pair were on a break, a gossip blog reported that Kelce had cheated on his on-again, off-again love interest. "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up... take all your hatred somewhere else please," Kelce wrote while quote-tweeting the fictitious report, although he quickly deleted that tweet (via TMZ). Drama has seemed to follow this pair during and after their relationship.