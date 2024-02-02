Travis Kelce's Ex Is Still Taking Jabs At Him

Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had a long relationship with influencer Kayla Nicole, as the former couple dated on-and-off from 2017 until 2022. They were broken up for awhile when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating Swift, but Nicole still wound up in the crosshairs of online trolls. Since then, Nicole has made several mentions about the ordeals of her past relationships. On October 9, 2023, she posted an emotional Instagram video about her experience. "You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey," the model said. "My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience," Nicole added.

Later that month, Nicole gave an interview about therapy and mental wellness. "Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change," she told People on October 24, 2023. While she did not mention Kelce by name, he was the last person she was publicly romantically linked to — even though they had been broken up for well over a year at that point.

A few months later, Nicole appeared to take shots at her ex-boyfriend. "I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she said, discussing her dating life on the "Behind the Likes" podcast on January 24. "I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer," Nicole added. That came not long after she thirsted over another NFL player.