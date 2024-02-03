The Sign Trevor Noah's Rumored Fling With Dua Lipa Fizzled Quick
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa's reported romance seemingly ended shortly after the rumors started swirling — and now we might finally know why.
In September 2022, fans were thrown for a loop when the singer and former "The Daily Show" host were spotted getting cozy in New York City. In one of the snapshots obtained by the Daily Mail, Lipa and Noah were shown enjoying a nice dinner at Miss Lily's Jamaican restaurant. While the meal seemed innocent enough, another set of photos featured the two kissing and embracing one another. "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," an unidentified witness told the aforementioned news outlet. At the time of their outing the two industry talents had recently broken off their respective relationships with Minka Kelly and Anwar Hadid.
Lipa and Noah sparked even more speculation after the two showered each other in compliments on the former's podcast, "At Your Service." "You are obviously very funny, but your humor is very analytical, and I think that's also a big reason why people gravitate to you," the "Houdini" artist said while praising Noah's career and activism. The comedian echoed the sentiment, describing Lipa as a "wonderful light." "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in," he gushed. While the chemistry between the two was electric, the relationship rumors came to an end after Noah was spotted with another brunette beauty.
Trevor Noah spotted with model 3 months after Dua Lipa romance rumors
Before fans of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah could properly wave their supportive flags, their rumored fling seemingly ended when the latter was spotted with another woman. In January 2023, three months after the pair's cozy New York City dinner, the former "The Daily Show" host was photographed grabbing coffee with model Juliana Herz in Los Angeles. While the photo lacked any indication of romance, it seemed to be the final nail in the coffin following earlier reports suggesting that Noah and Lipa were not romantically involved. In October 2023, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the two industry talents were only friends.
A month later, Noah seemingly echoed similar sentiments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he reportedly laughed at the dating rumors. "It's just amazing to me how powerful these things are," he told the publication regarding tabloid reports about his love life. The talented comedian then gave an example of how a tabloid photo of him with a friend's wife sparked controversy amongst the latter's family. "And then the family calls the husband, like, 'Oh my God, Trevor's having an affair with your wife,'" he recalled. "[A]nd my friend's like, I'm in the picture, too,' and they're like, 'Well, that's not what the tabloids say."
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa have moved on to greener pastures
While Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's rumored romance was short-lived, the two have since moved on to different partners. On January 11, 2024, the "Dance the Night" singer was seen getting up close and personal with actor Callum Turner during a party celebrating the latter's show, "Masters of Air." In a video obtained by TMZ, the two talents were shown slow dancing while looking lovingly into each other's eyes. Speculation regarding the nature of Lipa and Turner's relationship grew a few days later when they were spotted leaving R+D Kitchen together smiling from ear to ear.
After garnering significant fanfare, the two lovebirds seemingly confirmed their relationship with not one, but two PDA-filled outings on January 16 and January 30, respectively. As for Noah, the beloved comedian was recently rumored to be dating fashion influencer and businesswoman Zoë Leila Mabie. According to The South African, the pair was spotted together in Johannesburg at the start of January 2024. As of this writing, neither Noah nor Mabie have confirmed the romance rumors.