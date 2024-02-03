The Sign Trevor Noah's Rumored Fling With Dua Lipa Fizzled Quick

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa's reported romance seemingly ended shortly after the rumors started swirling — and now we might finally know why.

In September 2022, fans were thrown for a loop when the singer and former "The Daily Show" host were spotted getting cozy in New York City. In one of the snapshots obtained by the Daily Mail, Lipa and Noah were shown enjoying a nice dinner at Miss Lily's Jamaican restaurant. While the meal seemed innocent enough, another set of photos featured the two kissing and embracing one another. "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," an unidentified witness told the aforementioned news outlet. At the time of their outing the two industry talents had recently broken off their respective relationships with Minka Kelly and Anwar Hadid.

Lipa and Noah sparked even more speculation after the two showered each other in compliments on the former's podcast, "At Your Service." "You are obviously very funny, but your humor is very analytical, and I think that's also a big reason why people gravitate to you," the "Houdini" artist said while praising Noah's career and activism. The comedian echoed the sentiment, describing Lipa as a "wonderful light." "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in," he gushed. While the chemistry between the two was electric, the relationship rumors came to an end after Noah was spotted with another brunette beauty.