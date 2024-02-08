What We Know About Carrie Underwood's Two Older Sisters

Carrie Underwood fans could not contain themselves when the country crooner shared the cutest photos of her, her older sisters, and their mom on Instagram in July 2023. All four ladies got adorable matching tattoos and took some snaps together — a rare sight to see all of them together. Each of them got a little heart on their wrist with a loop at the bottom.

Underwood captioned the photo: "When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'what?' and 'where?' I never would've thought I'd see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink!" Underwood already has tattoos, though the experience was her mother's first. In May of 2023, Underwood and her sisters-in-law got matching tattoos while they were on a trip together.

Given that we rarely see all the ladies together, keeping track of what Underwood's family does can be hard. Let's see what we know about her sisters, Shanna Underwood Means and Stephanie U. Shelton.