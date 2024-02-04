What Happened To Caitlyn Jenner's Rumored Partner Sophia Hutchins?
Ever since her split from Kris Jenner, it seems as if Caitlyn Jenner has only been connected to one other woman — Sophia Hutchins. For years, Caitlyn and Hutchins would not go anywhere without the other by their side. This makes it a bit strange that now the two are hardly seen with one another, and many have wondered what happened to Hutchins.
Caitlyn and Hutchins met after a mutual makeup artist introduced the two. After they met, the two did everything together; they attended sporting events and hit red carpets, so it was no wonder that people began speculating that their relationship was something more than just a friendship. Fueling these rumors, Hutchins teased she was seeing someone around the time she and Caitlyn were hanging out during an Instagram Q&A
But despite all the speculation, the two continued to deny their relationship was anything more than platonic. In 2018, Caitlyn told Variety, "We are not going to get into that [the rumors]. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends." Best friends, romantic partners, whatever was going on between the two, it was clear they had a good relationship, so it was shocking when they suddenly stopped hanging out. Caitlyn continued to stay in the spotlight, but Hutchins has gone into the shadows, leaving many to wonder what happened.
Sophia Hutchins launched a sunscreen brand
Sophia Hutchins labels herself as a "serial entrepreneur" in her Instagram bio, and one of her ideas included launching a sunscreen brand. In 2019, Hutchins spoke with Forbes about how she was gearing up to launch her brand, Lumasol. She explained, "It's SPF millennialized. We are a health and tech company and [sun protection] is an extraordinarily unaddressed health issue that we're trying to attack." Hutchins' excitement, however, would have to hold off until May 2020, when she officially launched the company.
Announcing the launch on her Instagram, Hutchins posed poolside alongside boxes of her Lumasol products. She wrote in the caption, "Order your @mylumasol starting today!!! Thank you all for your amazing support so far!!!" For the next year, Hutchins poured her heart and soul into the brand, but in 2021, the company announced it would be put on pause.
Sharing a post on the Lumasol Instagram, they wrote, "Dear lumaloves, Today, on September 16th at 11:59 PM we will be shutting down the mylumasol.com site so that we can come back in 2022 with the best products and formulas that lumasol has ever had. Our brand will be stronger than ever!" While the plan was to come back in 2022, they have not updated their social media or website, so it seems the company is no longer operational.
Sophia Hutchins has been on the campaign trail
Sophia Hutchins shares a similar political opinion with her former BFF, Caitlyn Jenner. Both lean the conservative route, and Hutchins has taken it a step further by supporting Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential run.
Hutchins has long supported the former president and has even had the opportunity to hang out with Trump on a more personal level. In July 2022, Hutchins shared a post from a golf tournament alongside Trump. She captioned the post, "Fun weekend of golf! @livgolfinv has totally changed what golf tournaments look and feel like — louder! And thank you to the former (hopefully future) President for the incredible hospitality on the 16th tee box." Fast-forward nearly two years later, and Hutchins is still hopeful that Trump will return to the Oval Office a second time.
During Trump's overwhelming win in the 2024 Iowa caucus, Hutchins was in attendance and posted a clip of the former president taking the stage to address his win. The businesswoman was happy about the results, writing in her caption, "An incredible night celebrating a historic victory with some of the most special people in America! Thank you Iowa!!!" Just days later, Hutchins was back on social media trying to get New Hampshire voters out to the polls to vote for Trump in the primary election. Hutchins has been pushing hard for a Trump victory, hoping he will become the next president come the November 2024 election.