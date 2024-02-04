What Happened To Caitlyn Jenner's Rumored Partner Sophia Hutchins?

Ever since her split from Kris Jenner, it seems as if Caitlyn Jenner has only been connected to one other woman — Sophia Hutchins. For years, Caitlyn and Hutchins would not go anywhere without the other by their side. This makes it a bit strange that now the two are hardly seen with one another, and many have wondered what happened to Hutchins.

Caitlyn and Hutchins met after a mutual makeup artist introduced the two. After they met, the two did everything together; they attended sporting events and hit red carpets, so it was no wonder that people began speculating that their relationship was something more than just a friendship. Fueling these rumors, Hutchins teased she was seeing someone around the time she and Caitlyn were hanging out during an Instagram Q&A

But despite all the speculation, the two continued to deny their relationship was anything more than platonic. In 2018, Caitlyn told Variety, "We are not going to get into that [the rumors]. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends." Best friends, romantic partners, whatever was going on between the two, it was clear they had a good relationship, so it was shocking when they suddenly stopped hanging out. Caitlyn continued to stay in the spotlight, but Hutchins has gone into the shadows, leaving many to wonder what happened.