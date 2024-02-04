What We Know About HGTV Star David Bromstad's Sexuality

"HGTV" star David Bromstad has always been very open about his sexuality. Ever since winning the first-ever season of "HGTV Design Star" in 2006 — where a group of aspiring designers vies for a chance to land their very own HGTV show — the 50-year-old Minnesota native has become a familiar face to thousands of television viewers, hosting programs like "Color Splash," "Beach Flip" and, most notably, "My Lottery Dream Home." Speaking with The Rage Monthly in 2017, Bromstad reflected on his long journey from being a hopeful contestant to one of HGTV's biggest stars. "I love my career, I love where it's been and where it's gone. After 'Design Star,' it all changed. It became a totally different animal and I'm grateful for that," he said. "I love where it's going and that things will continue to change and that's okay. Though in television, things tend to change a little more rapidly," he added.

As an openly gay host, Bromstad is eternally grateful to HGTV for not only embracing but celebrating his sexual identity. "The network has always been so supportive, it's been amazing," he told Room Fu in 2017. He shared that upon winning "Design Star" in 2006, his first assignment with the TV network was hosting a party for the LGBTQ+ magazine Out. "That just set the tone right there," Bromstad said. "It was like, please, be yourself. We love you for who you are and never want you to hide yourself." Indeed, that's what he did.