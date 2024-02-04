The Most Absurd Rumors About Michelle Obama

As a former First Lady, there are a lot of interesting things to know about Michelle Obama, as well as a lot of untruths. For example, she won a Grammy Award for her audiobook "Becoming," which secured the best spoken word album category in 2020. While she hasn't been First Lady since 2017, that isn't stopping people from talking about her.

It seems that the former First Lady isn't too bothered by the rumors, either past or present. As she told Harpers Bazaar in 2023, she's just trying to live her life and keep herself centered around her people and doing little things. These little things "can remind us of our capacity to build, create, and add value to our world," she told the outlet. "These days, my small task is knitting—sweaters, shirts, scarves, you name it. And while it might sound insignificant, knitting helps me to slow down and ground myself in something concrete."

What isn't concrete, though, is the slew of rumors that have followed Obama through the years. Here, we've rounded up some rumors about the former First Lady that range from interesting to ridiculous.