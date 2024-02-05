Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Dress Confirms She's Back To Her Sexiest Era

Taylor Swift has had an incredible year and was strutting her bad self at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Between her Eras Tour and her much-hyped relationship with Travis Kelce, we can't blame the musician for embracing her life. Time even named her Person of the Year for 2023 — to say she's in her heyday would be an understatement.

"I've been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years," she told the outlet. "I've been given a tiara, then had it taken away ... It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33. And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that." Considering that her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time after grossing over one billion dollars, we have to agree.

Swift was nominated for three Grammy Awards for 2023: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, and best pop duo/group performance, per Forbes. In case anyone didn't notice her as one of the final red carpet entrances, her slightly late arrival to the award ceremony showed that Swift is now in her sexiest era.