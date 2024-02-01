We Finally Know When Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance Really Began

You might think you know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance "All Too Well," but we bet you didn't know when their relationship actually started. The couple has had a love story for the ages and it all seemingly began when Kelce attended a stop on the Eras Tour. In July 2023, Kelce opened up about his experience at the show during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. Kelce revealed that he was trying to get to know Swift much more than people may have expected by making her a romantic friendship bracelet. He shared, "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one [a friendship bracelet] with my number on it." Kelce did not let up on his pursuit of the Grammy-winning musician and even invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in September 2023, the football star revealed where he and Swift stood. He said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We'll see what happens in the near future." Days later, the "Karma" singer shocked everyone by attending a Chiefs game to seemingly support Kelce. Many speculated this might have been the first time the couple began their relationship, but immediately going public on such a large platform did not seem likely — and now Kelce has confirmed that their romance started long before the public knew.