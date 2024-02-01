We Finally Know When Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance Really Began
You might think you know Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance "All Too Well," but we bet you didn't know when their relationship actually started. The couple has had a love story for the ages and it all seemingly began when Kelce attended a stop on the Eras Tour. In July 2023, Kelce opened up about his experience at the show during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. Kelce revealed that he was trying to get to know Swift much more than people may have expected by making her a romantic friendship bracelet. He shared, "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one [a friendship bracelet] with my number on it." Kelce did not let up on his pursuit of the Grammy-winning musician and even invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs game.
While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in September 2023, the football star revealed where he and Swift stood. He said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We'll see what happens in the near future." Days later, the "Karma" singer shocked everyone by attending a Chiefs game to seemingly support Kelce. Many speculated this might have been the first time the couple began their relationship, but immediately going public on such a large platform did not seem likely — and now Kelce has confirmed that their romance started long before the public knew.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's summer romance
Taylor Swift had anything but a "Cruel Summer" in 2023 because she sparked a new romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The football player confirmed that the couple's relationship started long before she appeared at the September Chiefs game that nearly blew up the internet.
As you may remember, back in September 2023, Kelce appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and extended an invite to Swift to one of his games and made it look like it was up in the air as to whether she would come or not. However, Kelce was putting on some acting skills because he knew Swift would attend the game. Kelce dropped the major new detail on their relationship timeline while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in January 2024. Kelce shared, "Yeah, we had knew each other for close to a month up to that point. It wasn't just an out of the blue, 'Hey, come to the game.'"
To make things clear, the interview where Kelce invited her to a Chiefs game was on September 21, 2023, and then Swift attended the game on September 24, 2023. Based on these dates, and what Kelce revealed in his latest interview, this places their romance starting around mid-to-late August 2023. August now has a new meaning to Swift — more than just her hit song by the same name — because it was when she and Kelce truly embarked upon the romance we know today.
Things are getting serious between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
From the moment they got together (which we now know was in August 2023), Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance took off. Everywhere you look, it's all about their relationship and how they have publicly supported one another. The couple's latest appearance proves just how serious they are getting.
Swift has become an NFL girlfriend, attending several of Kelce's games. Of course, she wasn't going to miss the big game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens to determine who would go to the 2024 Super Bowl. (Spoiler alert! It was the Chiefs.) When the Chiefs won, Swift joined the rest of the Kelce family to celebrate the W on the field. All eyes were on her and Kelce as they smooched and held one another close. Already, this proved that they were getting serious, but the couple took it one step further by sharing three little words.
The NFL shared a sweet clip of the couple on the field as Kelce professed his love for the musician. He said, "Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you." The tight end then leaned in for a kiss before holding Swift tight as they whispered a few words into each other's ear. From shooting his shot with a friendship bracelet, to exchanging I love you's with Swift on the field, the couple's romance seems hotter than the summer sun under which it began.