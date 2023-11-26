Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship Timeline

If there's anything that has taken the press by storm in 2023, it has to be the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Ever since the pop star made an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the professional football player, the media has exploded with news of their budding relationship. With so much attention surrounding the pop star's love life for years, it's only expected that fans have wanted to know what exactly led to her newfound interest in the tight end. Fresh off her breakup with her long-time boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, Swift knew just how to "shake it off," and Kelce was the perfect catch.

Kelce himself is no stranger to fame, albeit on a different level than the "Blank Space" singer. While he was the star of his own reality television dating show "Catching Kelce" in 2016, his love life has been far less scrutinized. After finding love with Maya Benbery on the show, the two went on to date for several months before calling it quits in 2017. Though the football star has gone on to date a few other women, most notably his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, his personal life has taken a back seat to his NFL career. Kelce may have two Super Bowl wins under his belt, but nothing compares to the tabloid attention he received since stepping out with Swift on his arm. From friendship bracelets to box seats at Arrowhead Stadium, their courtship has been a whirlwind. We're breaking down Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline.