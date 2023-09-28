A Look At Travis Kelce's Dating History

As previously mentioned, Travis Kelce eventually narrowed down the 50 women vying for a chance at love on his dating show "Chasing Kelce." In the end, the Chiefs player walked away with Kentucky native Maya Benberry, despite having his doubts about her during filming. "I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident," he told Benberry on the show (via The Sun). "It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that."

Despite Kelce picking Benberry in the end, the two called it quits just five months later. In May 2017, the Instagram model blasted her ex in since-deleted tweets captured by TheShadeRoom, claiming he cheated on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole. "When you and your ex broke up 5 months ago but you find out via social media that he has supposedly been in another relationship for 6..." Benberry wrote in part.

Years after their breakup, the influencer was still making headlines for warning the dating pool of Kelce's alleged infidelity. "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" Benberry told the Daily Mail in September 2023 when Kelce was spotted with Taylor Swift (more on this below). She added, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, 'Once a cheater, always a cheater.'"