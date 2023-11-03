What Celebs Have Said About Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship

"Nothing in this world is certain except death and taxes," goes the old saying. Perhaps this should now be updated to include "and Taylor Swift being romantically linked to another celebrity." Now, to be fair, Swift may be known for writing about her high-profile romances (but what musician doesn't?), but we can essentially count on one hand the number of times she publicly spoke about her long-term and extremely private romance with actor Joe Alwyn, which lasted six years until their early 2023 breakup. All that said, just a few months after her super brief dalliance with The 1975's frontman Matty Healy came to an end that June, news emerged that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker was dating the Kansas City Chiefs' eight-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce in late September.

And just like Swift's previous relationships with the likes of Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Alwyn, and so on, the media has pored over every facet of their fledgling romance. As a result, every celebrity under the sun appears to have given their two pennies' worth about the hot button issue of the day, whether they've been asked about it or not.

So what is the general consensus about the relationship being nicknamed in certain circles as Traylor or Swelce? Here's a look at 14 famous faces who are either fully on board the latest Taylor Swift love train, totally indifferent, or hoping that the Grammy winner will soon experience another breakup for musical inspiration.