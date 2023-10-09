All The Ways Taylor Swift Has Already Changed The NFL

The National Football League should just change their name to the National Taylor League at this point. Taylor Swift has taken over the football world — and not just by selling out the stadiums for her Eras Tour.

Swift's rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become all the buzz. Ever since Kelce revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that he was interested in the Grammy-winning musician, Swifties haven't stopped talking about their potential romance. Swift added fuel to the fire after she attended two of Kelce's games. In September, Swift made an appearance at the Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears game, per NBC News. Although they have yet to confirm their romance, it seemed evident to fans that the "Karma" singer was there to cheer for Kelce. The game might as well have been just a distraction from the real conversation that was Swift.

Even after the game ended, Swift was all the rage. Anywhere you looked, it was all about the musician and what she was doing with the football star. This only continued when she attended Kelce's game the following week, this time with an entire posse that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and many more famous faces, per NBC News. Once again, Swift dominated social media, television, radio, newspapers, you name it... she was the headline of it all! Although she has only made two game appearances, Swift has truly changed the NFL for good.