Body Language Expert Dives Into Taylor Swift's Past Relationships

Taylor Swift fans know they can learn a lot about her past relationships by listening to her music. Sometimes, she also unintentionally relays information about her love life through her body language.

When Swift appeared on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2022, we found out why we learn more about her romances through her music than from interviews. "It goes everywhere, and then it gets turned into all of these other things," she said. "I would much rather my personal life be sung about. I think it sounds nicer that way." Swift has been linked to a number of men who also make a living in the public eye, so there's no shortage of photographs of the singer getting affectionate with her beaus. However, she also started making an effort to give us fewer of these public moments to analyze. "Having the world treat my love life like a spectator sport in which I lose every single game was not a great way to date in my teens and twenties, but it taught me to protect my private life fiercely," she said during her 2022 New York University commencement speech at Yankee Stadium, per Billboard.

But because Swift's love life is just so fascinating, obsessing over the men in her orbit will likely remain one of Swifties' favorite pastimes. And thanks to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," Nicki Swift can exclusively reveal some deets about the singer's past relationships gleaned from pictures that she can't burn.