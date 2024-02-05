Celine Dion's Unexpected Attendance At 2024 Grammys Raises More Questions About Her Health

Legendary singer Celine Dion graced the stage at the 2024 Grammys, much to the surprise of many fans and viewers. Dressed in a chiffon thigh-high slit dress and a stunning mustard coat, Dion walked on stage to present the album of the year award toward the end of the show. "Thank you, all! I love you right back. You look beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," Dion said in response to the audience's cheers and ovation. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards should never take for granted the tremendous love and joy music brings people around the world." Dion went on to announce the nominees for the highly coveted category before announcing Taylor Swift's 2022 album, "Midnights," as the winner.

Dion's appearance at the award show — the first in over a year — left many on social media buzzing. Fans were astonished by how radiant the singer looked despite her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, sparking questions about her health and whether she's finally poised for a career comeback."I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She looks so good I'm weeping. And she's walking? Oh Celine, God bless you Queen," another wrote in a tweet.