The Real Reasons You Don't See Much Of Celine Dion Anymore

Here's why Celine Dion has taken a step back from the spotlight.

Since the late 1980s, the vocal powerhouse has cultivated a long and successful career in the music sphere. From releasing iconic ballads like "My Heart Will Go On" to being one of four women to secure a number-one album in three consecutive decades, the word legendary certainly applies to Ms. Dion. However, for nearly two years, the beloved talent has dealt with serious health issues that have put her career on hold. Signs of Dion's health issues first made headlines in January 2022, when she ended the North American leg of her Courage World tour early. In a statement, she attributed the canceled tour dates to her suffering from severe muscle spasms. "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she wrote. "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media."

Four months later, Dion delivered more shocking news to fans when she postponed her European shows. "Well, here we are again, and I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe," she explained. "I am doing a little bit better ... but I'm still experiencing some spasms." While Dion seemed optimistic at the time, things would take another drastic turn in December 2022, effectively putting her on a much longer hiatus.