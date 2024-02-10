Here's Who Hallmark Star Rachel Skarsten Is Married To In Real Life
Rachel Skarsten is known by Hallmark fans for appearing in movies such as "Christmas Island," "The Royal Nanny," and "Timeless Love," but before she became a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, her breakthrough performance came on The CW. In 2019, Skarsten landed the role of villain Alice on "Batwoman," where she appeared in 50 episodes. "I was having a moment where I thought, 'What am I doing, do I even want to be an actor anymore?'" she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019. That role changed the trajectory of her career, and the following year, Skarsten made a big life change when she tied the knot with Alexandre Robicquet.
The "Marry Me At Christmas" star broke the news to fans on Instagram in May 2020. "I married my sweetheart! This wasn't taken on our wedding day, that will stay private," Skarsten wrote alongside a photo of Robicquet kissing her outside Toronto's city hall. Later that year, she gave some insight into their honeymoon phase. "The first year of marriage feels like high school, in that you celebrate every months anniversary ... and I'm in to it," Skarsten wrote in an Instagram post in August 2020.
Throughout their marriage, the actor has gushed over her husband on Instagram. "[Y]ou're even more beautiful on the inside with your huge heart and brilliant mind," she wrote in a December 2022 birthday post for Robicquet. As it turns out, the actor's partner is an accomplished scientist who has dabbled in modeling.
Alexandre Robicquet modeled for Yves St. Laurent
Alexandre Robicquet may be best known as Rachel Skarsten's husband, but he has made a name for himself in the scientific community working in artificial intelligence. He is the CEO and co-founder of AI company Crossing Minds. They offer business-to-business algorithms that make suggestions to users based on clicks within the website. Crossing Minds has partnered with companies such as Shopify, Grailed, and Penguin Random House.
The company was started by Robicquet and two other people — a former co-worker and a former professor — while he was still getting his master's degree at Stanford. While speaking of what Crossing Minds offers, Robicquet emphasized how the company does not rely on mining personal data to create suggestions. "Instead, we rely on our in-house developed method that leverages customers' on-site behaviors, like clicks, and demonstrated interests," he said in an interview with Adam Mendler.
While still in school, Robicquet wasn't just making strides in AI; he also took on work with Yves St. Laurent as a model for a fragrance campaign in 2017. His academic pedigree and scientific work nabbed Robicquet an interview with GQ, where Robicquet explained that he preferred his academic pursuits. "100% you will find me in the lab. For sure," he told GQ in September 2017. The AI researcher said he hoped the modeling would bring visibility to his field. "We're not making consumer products. Scientists are doubtful and used to questioning things," he told the outlet. Robicquet was focused on science and his love life.
Rachel Skarsten and her husband fawn over each other
From the outside, people may have thought that Alexandre Robicquet enjoyed the glamor of working as a model, but his scientific endeavors always remained his top goal. "It's my intent to ensure that it has a positive impact on our society," he told Hunger in August 2017 while discussing his work in artificial intelligence. Robicquet never yearned for accolades. "Success means looking into the eyes of the ones you love and seeing how proud they are of you," he told the outlet. On that front, he has been extremely successful, as Rachel Skarsten has showered him with praise and affection.
Robicquet has returned the favor to his wife by gushing over her on Instagram. "[H]appy happy birthday to the weirdest most beautiful, adventurous, charming, graceful creature on this little blue planet." The Crossing Minds CEO wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Skarsten to celebrate her birthday in April 2021.
Throughout their marriage, the couple have never shied away from fawning over one another online. A month after tying the knot, Robicquet shared an Instagram video of the "Batwoman" actor dying his hair blond in June 2020. Shortly after, Skarsten uploaded a snap to Instagram of the pair posing together: both with blond hair and wearing matching sweaters. "Slowly morphing in to weird married quarantine doppelgängers," the Hallmark Channel star joked in the June 2020 post. Even though one is an actor and the other is a scientist, the couple appears to be the perfect match.