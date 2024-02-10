Here's Who Hallmark Star Rachel Skarsten Is Married To In Real Life

Rachel Skarsten is known by Hallmark fans for appearing in movies such as "Christmas Island," "The Royal Nanny," and "Timeless Love," but before she became a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, her breakthrough performance came on The CW. In 2019, Skarsten landed the role of villain Alice on "Batwoman," where she appeared in 50 episodes. "I was having a moment where I thought, 'What am I doing, do I even want to be an actor anymore?'" she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019. That role changed the trajectory of her career, and the following year, Skarsten made a big life change when she tied the knot with Alexandre Robicquet.

The "Marry Me At Christmas" star broke the news to fans on Instagram in May 2020. "I married my sweetheart! This wasn't taken on our wedding day, that will stay private," Skarsten wrote alongside a photo of Robicquet kissing her outside Toronto's city hall. Later that year, she gave some insight into their honeymoon phase. "The first year of marriage feels like high school, in that you celebrate every months anniversary ... and I'm in to it," Skarsten wrote in an Instagram post in August 2020.

Throughout their marriage, the actor has gushed over her husband on Instagram. "[Y]ou're even more beautiful on the inside with your huge heart and brilliant mind," she wrote in a December 2022 birthday post for Robicquet. As it turns out, the actor's partner is an accomplished scientist who has dabbled in modeling.