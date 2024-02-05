Taylor Swift & Celine Dion's Hug At 2024 Grammys Proves Snub Drama Was Totally Fake

Fans love a good celeb feud and Taylor Swift gave hers plenty to talk about when she seemingly ignored Celine Dion while accepting her Grammy Award for album of the year. Dion surprised the crowd when she stepped onto the stage escorted by her son, René-Charles Angélil, and received a standing ovation from the audience. As reported by Billboard, Dion stated, "Thank you all. I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart." The "I'm Alive" singer went on, "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Dion then opened the envelope and revealed that the "Lavender Haze" singer had won AOTY for "Midnights." It took a minute for the news to register to Swift and she excitedly took the award from Dion without hugging or acknowledging her. "Taylor Swift receives her Grammy from the GOAT Celine Dion and she doesn't even make eye contact with her. Disrespectful," a viewer noted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Taylor Swift completely ignoring CELINE DION as she accepted her Grammy for Album of the Year. That was outrageous. F***ing rescind that s*** immediately," another fan wrote. Despite the snub, it appeared all was well between Swift and Dion, as they shared a backstage moment showing their love for each other.