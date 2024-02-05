Taylor Swift & Celine Dion's Hug At 2024 Grammys Proves Snub Drama Was Totally Fake
Fans love a good celeb feud and Taylor Swift gave hers plenty to talk about when she seemingly ignored Celine Dion while accepting her Grammy Award for album of the year. Dion surprised the crowd when she stepped onto the stage escorted by her son, René-Charles Angélil, and received a standing ovation from the audience. As reported by Billboard, Dion stated, "Thank you all. I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart." The "I'm Alive" singer went on, "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must not take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."
Dion then opened the envelope and revealed that the "Lavender Haze" singer had won AOTY for "Midnights." It took a minute for the news to register to Swift and she excitedly took the award from Dion without hugging or acknowledging her. "Taylor Swift receives her Grammy from the GOAT Celine Dion and she doesn't even make eye contact with her. Disrespectful," a viewer noted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Taylor Swift completely ignoring CELINE DION as she accepted her Grammy for Album of the Year. That was outrageous. F***ing rescind that s*** immediately," another fan wrote. Despite the snub, it appeared all was well between Swift and Dion, as they shared a backstage moment showing their love for each other.
Swifties think Taylor Swift was just overwhelmed by winning her fourth AOTY award
Near, far, wherever you are, fans will have Celine Dion's back if they think she's been snubbed. However, many others think Taylor Swift's reaction wasn't intentional and she was just overly excited about winning album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. "I understand that on camera it doesn't look great but Taylor Swift was clearly so distracted and overwhelmed and happy in the moment when Celine Dion handed her the Grammy, Taylor would never snub someone like that intentionally. They clearly talked backstage right after," a fan wrote on X.
Others suggested that perhaps Swift was respecting Dion's physical space after the "All By Myself" singer revealed she had stiff-person syndrome in 2022. "Are you all ignoring that fact that she gave Celine a standing ovation when she came on stage and was singing/dancing to her song? Are you also ignoring the fact that Celine is in bad health and Taylor didn't know if she was allowed to hug her?" another fan shared. Swifties were not the only ones who defended the "Blank Space" singer, and an expert shared some insight on the now-viral mishap.
A body language expert doesn't think there's any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Celine Dion
When Taylor Swift accepted her album of the year award, all eyes were on her, including body language expert Judi James. She thinks fans are being too harsh toward Swift and told the Mirror, "Taylor described herself in her acceptance speech as being 'mind-blown' so that might have also been her reason for failing to greet or acknowledge the evening's other true star and global legend who had battled illness to arrive looking pitch-perfectly glamorous as the night's surprise turn, Celine Dion, as she handed Taylor her award." James believes there were moments Swift could have acknowledged Dion, but pointed out that their backstage hug indicated no beef between the two singers.
Fans, however, compared Swift's reaction to Miley Cyrus' after the "Flowers" singer received her best pop solo performance award from Mariah Carey. "This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this, because this is just too iconic," Cyrus told the audience while standing next to Carey, per Entertainment Weekly. "Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could've missed the award, that's fine. But not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything," she gushed. "Remember like four hours ago when Miley was so excited and eloquent about accepting an award from Mariah? Yeah, that was nice," an X user wrote sarcastically.