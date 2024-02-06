The Untold Truth Of Renée Rapp

Renée Rapp entered the world on January 10, 2000, born in Huntersville, North Carolina. Blessed with a powerful voice, she began singing at an early age, eventually gravitating toward musical theater. Her talent took her to Broadway, where she was cast as Regina George in Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" musical.

She then segued from stage to screen, landing a starring role in "The Sex Lives of College Girls," portraying spoiled rich girl (and closeted lesbian) Leighton Murray on the TV comedy series. Despite her success as an actor, however, Rapp's true ambition had always been in music. That ultimately came to fruition in 2022 when she released her first single, "Tattoos." That was followed later that year by her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone." In mid-2023, Rapp took her next step with the release of her first album, "Snow Angel."

She's made no bones about declaring that while Broadway and television were instrumental in her rise to fame, music is and always has been her ultimate ambition. "I've made it abundantly clear to everyone I work with that this is my endgame," Rapp told Billboard. "And I want to do this to the best of my ability." With her popularity soaring along with the success of "Snow Angel" and its singles, fans are understandably curious about this multitalented star. To find out more, read on for a look at the untold truth of Renée Rapp.