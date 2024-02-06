Why McLean Stevenson Left His Role As Colonel Henry Blake On MASH

Despite only being on three seasons of "M*A*S*H," McLean Stevenson could never truly leave his role as Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake behind. Stevenson also had several stints in other television series as well, including appearances on "The Doris Day Show," "Hello, Larry," and even the TV version of "Dirty Dancing." In all, he had a few dozen acting roles under his belt before he died in 1996.

Of the variety of television work he did, though, Stevenson wasn't proud of all the shows he appeared on. He said as much to The Baltimore Sun in 1990. "I did some terrible shows," he explained to the outlet. "But nobody made me do it. I did everything by choice. I love working." He lamented to the outlet that after leaving "M*A*S*H," he never quite found something that was quite as good.

Despite his hangups on his post "M*A*S*H" days, Stevenson wasn't afraid of getting the work. "I'm to the point in my life where I'm doing what I want to do," he told The Baltimore Sun. Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20. But why exactly did Stevenson leave his role as Lt. Col. Henry Blake behind?