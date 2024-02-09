Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Has A Past Connection With Her Ex Diddy

The following article references sexual assault.

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, isn't a fan of Diddy, her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2007 to 2018. That became clear over the years as Fine seemingly used social media to shade the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs. On June 18, 2022, Fine's Pride Month celebration came with what many interpreted as a jab at Diddy. "Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends. Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Just the previous day, Diddy had released the song "Gotta Move On," which is believed to be about Cassie. "You found a new man, so I gotta move on," the lyrics read. Then, in September 2023, Fine publicly called Diddy "old n fruity" in an Instagram post featuring a video of Diddy. Fine's digs at Diddy seemed like silly jealousy at first, but we got a new perspective a couple of months later.

In November 2023, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy on allegations of disturbing acts of sexual assault, abuse, and even sex trafficking. Cassie and Diddy surprisingly settled the suit the next day. Accusing a powerful ex of rape can have serious repercussions for the victim, but Cassie's husband supported her decision. "He's had her back through a lot," a source told People in November 2023. While Fine's reasons for disliking Diddy are clear, he has one very good reason to be thankful to him.