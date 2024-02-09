Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Has A Past Connection With Her Ex Diddy
The following article references sexual assault.
Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, isn't a fan of Diddy, her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2007 to 2018. That became clear over the years as Fine seemingly used social media to shade the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs. On June 18, 2022, Fine's Pride Month celebration came with what many interpreted as a jab at Diddy. "Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends. Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Just the previous day, Diddy had released the song "Gotta Move On," which is believed to be about Cassie. "You found a new man, so I gotta move on," the lyrics read. Then, in September 2023, Fine publicly called Diddy "old n fruity" in an Instagram post featuring a video of Diddy. Fine's digs at Diddy seemed like silly jealousy at first, but we got a new perspective a couple of months later.
In November 2023, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy on allegations of disturbing acts of sexual assault, abuse, and even sex trafficking. Cassie and Diddy surprisingly settled the suit the next day. Accusing a powerful ex of rape can have serious repercussions for the victim, but Cassie's husband supported her decision. "He's had her back through a lot," a source told People in November 2023. While Fine's reasons for disliking Diddy are clear, he has one very good reason to be thankful to him.
Cassie and Alex Fine met through Diddy
Alex Fine and Cassie's paths reportedly crossed when Diddy, then her boyfriend, hired him as his personal trainer. He then also became Cassie's personal trainer. "They hit it off, and she started to open up to him," the People insider said. "Alex wanted to be with Cassie." In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Cassie simply said she met Fine at the gym. Cassie perhaps prefers to be vague about how she met the trainer because the beginning of their relationship was a contentious subject in the aftermath of her split from Diddy.
Given that Cassie met Fine while she was still with Diddy, the latter accused her of cheating. While Cassie split from Diddy months before she went public with her relationship with Fine in December 2018, he believes the romance began earlier. "Cassie wanted a personal trainer, so Diddy hired Alex for her. Then Cassie and Alex started hooking up before her relationship with Diddy was over," a source told People in January 2019. In Diddy's eyes, "there was absolutely overlap" in the relationships, the insider added.
Sources close to Cassie, however, denied the accusations. But, regardless of the timeline of her involvement with Fine, Cassie had reportedly been trying to end things with Diddy for quite some time when she met her now-husband. "She was looking for an out for many years and didn't know how to get out of the relationship," the insider told People in the 2023 report.
Cassie seems happy and in love, but not Diddy
Cassie seems to have really moved on from her complicated relationship with Diddy. Cassie and Fine tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu in August 2019, when she was already several months pregnant with the couple's first child. Three months later, she gave birth to a daughter named Frankie. The couple wasted no time before expanding the brood, welcoming their second daughter, Sunny, just 15 months later in March 2021. And they both look happy with the life they've built.
"I grow more and more and more and more in love with you as time goes on and I wouldn't want it any other way," Cassie wrote on Instagram to celebrate their fourth anniversary. Fine has similar feelings regarding their relationship. "Marriage is easy when you're with your best friend, every day is fun even when you stay in and watch 'love is blind,'" he captioned an October 2023 Instagram post.
Diddy, on the other hand, hasn't been as lucky. Since splitting from Cassie, he's been linked to three different women, two of whom seemed to have overlapped. While still dating rapper Yung Miami, Diddy welcomed a daughter with Dana Tran in October 2022. But she said she knew about the pregnancy and that everything was good. "It wasn't, like, a surprise to me," Miami told G Herbo in December. Diddy and Miami continued to date for a few more months, with Miami confirming in April 2023 that they had split.