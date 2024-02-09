Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach?

One of Ryan Seacrest's favorite people has been by his side all of his life — or almost, as Meredith Seacrest Leach was born a couple of months before he turned 6. "My best friend who also happens to be my sister. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay from me and Mere!" Seacrest celebrated on Facebook in 2020. Seacrest isn't shy about displaying his affection for his little sister, often taking to Instagram to celebrate her birthday. "Don't know where all the time has gone but I know we'll always be by each other's side," he wrote in October 2023.

Despite their age difference, Ryan and Meredith grew up close in their native Georgia. And that bond continued to strengthen into adulthood, partly thanks to their parents, Gary and Connie Seacrest, who always made family time a priority. "Growing up, we were always very close," Ryan told The Wall Street Journal in 2015. "It's just the four of us, so we're used to doing things together." The Seacrests still organized a yearly vacation they continue to go on together.

The Seacrests also still spend holidays as a family, with plenty of traditions to fill the important dates. "It's all about the food," he told People in 2022. "This year we're doing a cheese fondue, which is new. We normally do a beef fondue." While there's no shortage of quality time spent with Meredith in his free time, Ryan doesn't just see her for leisure. Ryan and Meredith (and even his parents!) also get to talk shop.