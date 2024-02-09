Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach?
One of Ryan Seacrest's favorite people has been by his side all of his life — or almost, as Meredith Seacrest Leach was born a couple of months before he turned 6. "My best friend who also happens to be my sister. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay from me and Mere!" Seacrest celebrated on Facebook in 2020. Seacrest isn't shy about displaying his affection for his little sister, often taking to Instagram to celebrate her birthday. "Don't know where all the time has gone but I know we'll always be by each other's side," he wrote in October 2023.
Despite their age difference, Ryan and Meredith grew up close in their native Georgia. And that bond continued to strengthen into adulthood, partly thanks to their parents, Gary and Connie Seacrest, who always made family time a priority. "Growing up, we were always very close," Ryan told The Wall Street Journal in 2015. "It's just the four of us, so we're used to doing things together." The Seacrests still organized a yearly vacation they continue to go on together.
The Seacrests also still spend holidays as a family, with plenty of traditions to fill the important dates. "It's all about the food," he told People in 2022. "This year we're doing a cheese fondue, which is new. We normally do a beef fondue." While there's no shortage of quality time spent with Meredith in his free time, Ryan doesn't just see her for leisure. Ryan and Meredith (and even his parents!) also get to talk shop.
Meredith Seacrest Leach works with her brother
Meredith Seacrest Leach has served as the executive director and chief operating officer for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation since September 2010, though she was involved in the project since its conception the previous year. In fact, its website lists her as one of the main reasons behind its establishment. Through the foundation, the Seacrests have launched a series of studios in different hospitals to give young patients a chance to explore potential media skills during their sometimes lengthy and difficult stays.
While mixing work and family can often ruin bonds, that hasn't been the case at the foundation, which Gary and Connie Seacrest also work for as president and vice president, respectively. "It's a good way to work as a team and as siblings," Leach told Variety in 2015. "I love working with my brother." She isn't alone in her sentiment. "It's special to have [my family] with me," Ryan said. Before taking on her current role, Leach was in the entertainment industry, having produced shows like "Nashville Star" and "MasterChef."
After graduating high school, Leach followed in Ryan's footsteps, studying journalism at the University of Georgia. Unlike her brother, who dropped out at 19, Leach graduated in 2003. Her first job after school was as manager of communications at CBS. Her career aside, Leach is also mother to Flora, who was born in December 2018. Meredith welcomed her daughter with TOMS executive Jimmy Leach, whom she married in November 2016.
Ryan Seacrest plays important role in his sister's life
Ryan Seacrest's role in Meredith Seacrest Leach's life became even more important as time went by. In 2016, Meredith even asked Ryan to be her "man of honor."How could Ryan turn down such a big request from his beloved little sister? If that entailed planning her bachelorette party, so be it. "I had to take 17 women to Napa," he told Harry Connick, Jr. in December 2016. He did all right, even if it wasn't exactly easy. "The biggest hurdle was telling them what time they had to be ready and what time reality was," he said.
And when Meredith got pregnant, Ryan could hardly contain his excitement to become an uncle. He went so far as to announce to the entire country when his sister went into labor. "This is the first little Seacrest in the whole family," he animatedly said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." He then proceeded to share that Meredith was 9.5 centimeters dilated when she last texted him, though he admitted he didn't know what that meant. "Oh! My Gosh! Push!" Kelly Ripa exclaimed, looking at the camera.
Since then, Ryan has enjoyed every second spent with his niece. "Being your FUNcle is the gift that keeps on giving. Happy birthday, Flora!!" Ryan captioned a December 2024 Instagram post. Ryan has particularly enjoyed watching Flora grow up. "She's now a little person, with a personality and sense of humor," she said in the People interview.