How Toby Keith Defended His Donald Trump Controversy

After the news broke that Toby Keith had died of stomach cancer at age 62, it quickly became evident that the country singer will forever be remembered just as much for his political views as his music. On X, formerly known as Twitter, some Donald Trump supporters saluted Keith for performing at the former president's inauguration when Trump was apparently struggling to find talent willing to do so. "When other music stars were too afraid, Toby Keith proudly sang at President Trump's Inauguration!" read one tweet.

Others recalled some of the "Beer for My Horses" singer's political controversies prior to the MAGA movement, such as his treatment of the band The Chicks during the pre-Tea Party era. The band's former name, Dixie Chicks, even trended on X in the wake of Keith's death. The feud began in 2002 when The Chicks' Natalie Maines slammed Keith's song inspired by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Keith responded by performing in front of a digitally altered image of Maines with Saddam Hussein. This further inflamed the wrath of Americans who were already upset with The Chicks for criticizing then-president George W. Bush.

Keith later expressed something like regret over his actions, telling reporters in 2003 (via CMT), "I'll learn something next time ... Maybe." However, he wasn't regretful about offering Trump an assist.