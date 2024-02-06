Is Tracy Chapman Married? What We Know About The Singer's Love Life

Over the years, Tracy Chapman has earned the reputation of being a fiercely private celebrity. "Being in the public eye and under the glare of the spotlight was, and it still is, to some extent, uncomfortable for me, but there are some ways by which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career," she revealed to The Irish Times in 2015. "But I am a bit shy," the singer confessed.

Due to Chapman's commitment to keeping her personal life under wraps, it's still unclear whether or not Chapman is currently married or even in a relationship. However, we are privy to a snippet of Chapman's love life by way of the famous novelist, short story writer, and poet Alice Walker who spoke out about her romance with Chapman. In 2006, Walker spoke warmly about her time with the "Give Me One Reason" crooner to The Guardian. "I loved it too. Absolutely," she declared about the relationship. But that's not all. Walker also scoffed at the notion that the love affair was intentionally kept quiet, noting that it was only quiet to the journalist because she didn't live in their area. "It was delicious and lovely and wonderful, and I totally enjoyed it, and I was completely in love with her, but it was not anybody's business but ours," Walker carefully added. As for now, however, the jury is still out regarding the current status of Tracy Chapman's love life. Alexa, play "For My Lover" by Tracy Chapman.