The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Tracy Chapman Anymore
Tracy Chapman's career experience and unexpected resurgence thanks to an old hit, but she left the entertainment industry behind for one particular reason years ago.
In 1988, the music world was forever changed when the singer-songwriter splashed onto the scene. With her hit single, "Fast Car," from her equally popular debut album, "Tracy Chapman," the beloved talent dominated the charts and earned an array of accolades, including the Grammy for Best New Artist. Fortunately, her upward trajectory didn't stop in the late 80s. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Chapman's raw talent continued to wow fans worldwide, especially with her fourth studio album, "New Beginning," which included the Billboard-charting and Grammy-winning song "Give Me One Reason." When reflecting on her career and her thought-provoking songs, she told The Chicago Sun-Times, "People in the music business make music for all sorts of different reasons. It's mainly a way for me to express myself creatively and communicate with people and, hopefully, do some good things through my music."
In addition to her music Chapman also made waves for her fierce social activism, using her platform to highlight numerous worldwide issues. "I'm fortunate that I've been able to do my work and be involved in certain organizations, certain endeavors and offered some assistance in some way," she told The Guardian in 2002. While Chapman undoubtedly made her mark in the music sphere, the "Talkin' Bout a Revolution" talent has noticeably stepped back from the public eye.
Tracy Chapman isn't a fan of the spotlight
While many entertainers and public figures seek the spotlight, Grammy-winner Tracy Chapman does not share those sentiments, resulting in her quiet departure from the industry. In a 2015 interview with The Irish Times, the "New Beginning" artist gave insight into her decision to step away from the limelight. "Being in the public eye and under the glare of the spotlight was, and it still is, to some extent, uncomfortable or me, but there are some ways by which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career," she explained. Chapman went on to say that, while she has the tools to navigate the spotlight, her reserved, shy personality doesn't match up too well with superstardom. "That has made me perhaps not the ideal person for this job," she added.
Chapman's aforementioned statement was somewhat foreshadowed during her 2000 interview with South Coast Today, where she openly questioned her future in the music industry. "Music will always be part of my life. I don't know that I'll always be in the music business, but I'll certainly always be a musician as long as I can play and sing," she told the publication. "It's a passion for me; it's as essential to my life as waking up everyday."
While Chapman isn't at every award show or making morning talk show rounds, she continues to earn some incredible achievements.
Tracy Chapman made country music history in 2023
Even though Tracy Chapman swapped out the limelight for a more reclusive lifestyle, she has still gone on to achieve incredible music feats. In April 2023, popular country music artist Luke Combs released a cover of the Grammy-winning singer's hit song "Fast Car." Following its release, the single reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country AirPlay chart and has been embraced by both old and new fans of the original song. The song continued to achieve belated success in November 2023 when it won Song of the Year at the 57th annual CMA Awards, resulting in Chapman becoming the first Black songwriter to take home the award. "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut," Chapman gushed in a statement. "Thank you to the CMAs, and a special thanks to Luke and all the fans of Fast Car."
Lastly, the success of Combs' cover surprisingly led to Chapman's return to the stage and spotlight. On February 1, Variety confirmed the "Let It Rain" singer and the country music star were set to perform "Fast Car" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. For context, her last public performance took place in 2020 on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Here's hoping Chapman will treat fans to more exciting appearances in the future.