The Reasons You Don't See Much Of Tracy Chapman Anymore

Tracy Chapman's career experience and unexpected resurgence thanks to an old hit, but she left the entertainment industry behind for one particular reason years ago.

In 1988, the music world was forever changed when the singer-songwriter splashed onto the scene. With her hit single, "Fast Car," from her equally popular debut album, "Tracy Chapman," the beloved talent dominated the charts and earned an array of accolades, including the Grammy for Best New Artist. Fortunately, her upward trajectory didn't stop in the late 80s. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Chapman's raw talent continued to wow fans worldwide, especially with her fourth studio album, "New Beginning," which included the Billboard-charting and Grammy-winning song "Give Me One Reason." When reflecting on her career and her thought-provoking songs, she told The Chicago Sun-Times, "People in the music business make music for all sorts of different reasons. It's mainly a way for me to express myself creatively and communicate with people and, hopefully, do some good things through my music."

In addition to her music Chapman also made waves for her fierce social activism, using her platform to highlight numerous worldwide issues. "I'm fortunate that I've been able to do my work and be involved in certain organizations, certain endeavors and offered some assistance in some way," she told The Guardian in 2002. While Chapman undoubtedly made her mark in the music sphere, the "Talkin' Bout a Revolution" talent has noticeably stepped back from the public eye.